Rusco Expands Product Line to Address Growing Demand for Integrated Water Treatment Solutions

BROOKSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rusco, a U.S.-based manufacturer known for its sediment filtration products, has expanded its product portfolio to include water testing, drinking water filtration, whole-house treatment, and automated flow control solutions. The move reflects the company’s response to increasing water quality concerns and the growing need for simpler, more integrated system management.Founded in 1983, Rusco has built its reputation on durable, easy-to- maintain filtration products used in residential and commercial applications, including systems supplied by municipal (city) water sources. The expanded lineup allows customers to address water quality challenges across the entire system—from initial testing through treatment and flow control—using solutions from a single supplier.“Our focus has always been on making water easier to manage,” said Neal White, President and CEO of Rusco. “As water quality issues become more complex, our customers are looking for practical solutions that don’t add unnecessary complication. This expansion allows us to meet that need while staying true to what we’ve always done well.”The expanded offering includes:● Field water testing tools that provide rapid, on-site analysis● Point-of-use drinking water and reverse osmosis systems designed to reducecontaminants such as lead, chlorine, and PFAS● Whole-house filtration systems for broader water quality protection● Automated and high-durability control valves for filtration, irrigation, and industrialapplicationsIndustry professionals increasingly face tighter regulations, emerging contaminants, and rising expectations for water system performance. Rusco’s expanded portfolio is designed to support installers, facility managers, and homeowners seeking reliable solutions without managingmultiple vendors.The new product lineup builds on Rusco’s long-standing commitment to durability, serviceability, and American-based manufacturing, while positioning the company to support evolving water quality standards.More information about Rusco’s expanded water solutions is available at www.rusco.com/new-era About RuscoRusco is an American manufacturer based in Brooksville, Florida, with more than 40 years of experience designing water filtration and flow control solutions for residential and commercial applications, including private well systems and end-user systems supplied by municipal (city) water.About Vu-FlowVu-Flow is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in water filtration and irrigation products for agricultural and industrial applications. With over four decades of experience, Vu-Flow delivers durable, cost-effective filtration solutions supported by responsive customer service. Learn more at vuflow.com.Media Contact:Neal White, President & CEOnwhite@rusco.comTheresa Miller, General Managertheresa@rusco.com

