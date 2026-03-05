WHY SPRING CLEANING FEELS MORE OVERWHELMING TODAY, ACCORDING TO JUNK REMOVAL EXPERTS

A fresh start begins at the curb. Junk.com crews help homeowners clear out what no longer serves them, making space for a lighter, simpler home this spring.

Junk.com Shares a Simple Three-Question Test to Help Households Tackle Clutter

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many households, spring cleaning no longer feels like the refreshing annual reset it once was. Instead, it often begins with good intentions and quickly becomes overwhelming.

Industry professionals say the challenge is not a lack of motivation but the sheer amount of belongings people now manage in their homes.

According to experts at Junk.com, modern households often contain years of accumulated items from busy schedules, remote work shifts, and postponed decisions about what to keep or discard. As a result, the seasonal task of decluttering can feel significantly more complicated than it did in the past.

“People aren’t failing at spring cleaning,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “They’re simply trying to manage more belongings than previous generations did. The issue isn’t effort. It’s volume.”

To make the process less daunting, professionals recommend simplifying decision-making rather than attempting to organize everything at once. One method gaining traction among decluttering experts is a short mental checklist designed to help people quickly determine whether an item should stay or go.

The Three-Question Test for Spring Cleaning

1. Have I used this in the past year?

2. Would I buy this again today?

3. Does this item earn the space it takes up?

If the answer to any of these questions is “no,” experts suggest it may be time to part with the item.

Clutter tends to accumulate most heavily in spaces that are used for storage rather than daily living. Garages, closets, spare rooms, and storage areas often contain items that linger simply because they were never revisited.

Focusing on these specific areas first can make spring cleaning feel more manageable, experts say. Clearing even a single space can significantly improve how a home functions and feels.

Professionals also emphasize that successful decluttering is not about achieving perfection. Instead, it is about creating a home environment that supports everyday living.

Companies that specialize in cleanouts also note that responsible disposal plays an important role in the process. Donation and recycling programs help keep usable items in circulation while reducing landfill waste.

As households begin their seasonal cleanouts, Junk.com says it continues to prioritize responsible disposal practices, working with donation partners and recycling facilities whenever possible.

To coincide with the spring cleaning season, the company is also offering a limited-time discount on junk removal services during March.

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading provider of efficient, eco-friendly junk removal services with locations throughout the United States. Serving both residential and commercial clients, the company is known for its same-day service and a hassle-free experience. Whether helping families declutter, supporting businesses with cleanouts, or managing large-scale projects, Junk.com makes it easy to declutter. With a focus on responsible disposal that includes donation and recycling, Junk.com ensures items are handled with care for both people and the planet. Learn more at www.Junk.com.





