GRIECO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP HIGHLIGHTS LEADERSHIP OF DANA MANTILIA DURING WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Women’s History Month and the leadership of women across the automotive industry, Grieco Automotive Group highlights Dana Mantilia, a senior leader within the organization, whose decades of experience have shaped operations, discipline, and growth across multiple dealerships.

Mantilia brings more than three decades of industry experience to the role. A graduate of Babson College and an alumna of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Dealer Candidate Academy, she spent more than 30 years working at her family’s dealership, Hammonasset Ford in Madison, Connecticut, including over two decades as General Manager.

The dealership recently merged with Grieco Ford of Branford, a transition designed to preserve employees, customer relationships, and a 40-year local legacy while strengthening long-term operational stability.

You’ve built a career in an industry where women are still underrepresented in leadership. How has that shaped your approach?

Early on, I understood that credibility had to be earned through competence. Years ago, if you were the dealer’s daughter, people often assumed you didn’t understand the business. If you were the dealer’s son, you tended to get the benefit of the doubt. That pushed me to learn the numbers and the operations inside and out. I’ve always believed respect comes from understanding how the business actually works.

What lessons from Hammonasset Ford still guide you today at Grieco Automotive Group?

Reputation matters. Discipline matters. And doing what you say you’re going to do matters. Whether you’re running one dealership or supporting a sixteen-store group, those principles don’t change. Consistency and follow-through are what build trust — internally and externally.

What matters most during major transitions, such as mergers?

Clarity. People can handle change. What they struggle with is confusion. During transitions, my role is to set clear expectations, maintain steady communication, and create stability so teams can stay focused and productive.

What excites you most about the future of the automotive business?

Better visibility into the business. We now have stronger data and better tools to understand performance, expenses, and operational trends. That creates real opportunity to operate leaner and smarter — and to make better decisions across the organization.

What misconceptions still exist about automotive leadership, particularly for women?

That leadership is primarily about personality or sales. In reality, it’s about operational and financial discipline. The strongest leaders understand the numbers and how decisions impact every part of the organization.

How does your philosophy of taking care of employees show up in your role?

By protecting the foundation. Accurate payroll, thoughtful expense management, and strong vendor relationships create stability. When those basics are handled well, teams can focus on doing their jobs effectively and serving customers consistently.

What advice would you give women considering careers in automotive today?

Learn the financial side early. Understand how the business makes money. Confidence follows competence, and that understanding allows you to contribute meaningfully and lead with clarity.

What do you hope your leadership legacy will be?

That the organization is stronger and more disciplined because of the systems we built. Sustainable success comes from structure, consistency, and accountability.

What moments make you most proud in your career?

When someone I’ve worked with starts thinking differently about the business — and takes ownership of their role in driving outcomes. That kind of impact lasts.

