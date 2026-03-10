Zentyal Linux Server is proud to announce it's latest release

Zentyal 8.1 Zentyal OS Zentyal Linux Server

The Zentyal dev team has been working hard for the past 18 month on improvements for the widely loved small business server with Active Directory and much more.

Zentyal continues to simplify enterprise-grade infrastructure for organizations that want the power of Linux without the complexity and expense.” — Simon Mills—CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zentyal Announces Release of Zentyal 8.1Zentyal is pleased to announce the release of Zentyal 8.1, bringing improvements across the platform with a strong focus on security, stability, modern system integration, and usability.This release introduces updated security frameworks, improvements to core services, better network configuration reliability, and significant enhancements to the mail and Samba modules. It also includes platform updates aligned with Ubuntu 24.04.Below are some of the key highlights.Security ImprovementsSecurity continues to be a major focus in this release.AppArmor support has been expanded and enabled across the system, with new and improved profiles for multiple services including:• ClamAV• MySQL• DHCP• DNS• Virtualization services• Network componentsThese changes provide stronger service isolation and improved system hardening.The Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) module has also been enhanced with:• Automated daily Suricata rule updates• Improved initialization and dependency managementAdditionally, the antivirus module received updates to ClamAV On-Access scanning and improved AppArmor integration.Core System EnhancementsThe core system has received a number of improvements designed to increase stability and improve the administrative experience.Highlights include:• Improved dashboard widget system• New license information widget• Better handling of expired licenses• Updated package dependencies• Enhanced progress reporting for background operationsThe web interface has also been refined to prevent duplicate form submissions and improve the presentation of progress reports and results.Networking ImprovementsThe network module has been significantly strengthened to improve reliability and prevent configuration errors.Key improvements include:• Safer handling of VLAN, bridge, and bond configurations• Prevention of interface removal when gateways or static routes depend on them• Automatic cleanup of orphaned configuration data• Improved static route handling• Updates to the default Netplan configuration for Ubuntu 24.04These improvements help ensure that network configuration changes remain consistent and avoid states that could disrupt connectivity.Mail System ImprovementsThe mail module has seen substantial improvements aimed at reliability and usability.Notable updates include:• Immediate application of external account changes without waiting for scheduled cron jobs• Improved Fetchmail systemd integration• New option to disable SSL certificate verification for external mail accounts using Fetchmail, intended only for specific and controlled scenarios• Redesigned mail account settings layout• Support for editing mail aliases• Multiple bug fixes affecting external account managementThese updates provide faster feedback and greater control when managing external mail accounts.Samba and Directory ServicesThe Samba module has received several important updates.Highlights include:• Compatibility improvements with Samba 4.19• Password changes now handled using samba-tool• Ability to set the domain functional level directly from the Zentyal UI• Improved user and group import/export toolsThe import/export system has been completely redesigned with:• Progress indicators• Detailed summary reports• Improved CSV validation• Better handling of existing users and groupsPlatform and Infrastructure UpdatesSeveral underlying components have been modernized to improve system reliability and maintainability.Key updates include:• Migration from NTP to NTPsec• Updated systemd service integration• Improvements to Docker and backup modules• Updates to language packs• Packaging modernization across several componentsVirtualization and Web Server ImprovementsAdditional improvements include updates to virtualization and web server functionality.Virtualization• Fixes for the VNC console• Compatibility improvements with modern noVNCWeb Server• Ability to disable HTTP and HTTPS ports independently• Prevention of invalid virtual host configurationsZenbuntu Desktop ImprovementsZenbuntu Desktop has received multiple reliability improvements including:• More reliable Firefox session startup• Improved LXDM compatibility with GTK3• Better error handling and packaging updatesSummaryZentyal 8.1 delivers a wide range of improvements across the platform, including:• Expanded security hardening• More reliable network configuration• Improved mail system management• Enhanced Samba directory tools• Better system integration with Ubuntu 24.04These updates help ensure Zentyal continues to provide a stable, secure, and easy-to-manage platform for small and medium-sized organizations. Upgrade InformationIf you are already running Zentyal 8, you can upgrade through the standard update channels.Upgrade documentation is available at:If you would like to try Zentyal Linux Server, you can download a 15-day trial from the Zentyal website.About ZentyalZentyal is an open-source Linux server platform designed to simplify IT infrastructure for small and medium-sized organizations.Built on Ubuntu, Zentyal integrates essential network services—including directory services, file sharing, mail, networking, and security—into a single unified management interface. By combining enterprise-grade functionality with simplified administration, Zentyal enables organizations to deploy and manage powerful infrastructure without the complexity typically associated with Linux servers.Learn more at Zentyal

