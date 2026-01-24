E&R Publishers New York are proud to announce the release of Amanda Pelman's revealing and inspiring autobiography

Four Weddings And An Encore About Four Weddings And An Encore Amanda Pelman—photo by Ben Alcott

Four Weddings And An Encore—A life in rock with all its rolls, reflected from a Parisian window. A female force of nature reinventing herself on her own terms.

Almost like Almost Famous. However much you may have loved, admired, wronged, or fucked me over—this is my story” — Amanda Pelman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almost like Almost Famous. However much you may have loved, admired, wronged, or fucked me over—this is my story”In an era when music history is increasingly reduced to playlists and soundbites, legendary Australian music executive and cultural insider Amanda Pelman offers something rare and enduring: a lived account from inside the engine room of modern rock history.Her new memoir Four Weddings and an Encore , is a candid, fiercely intelligent, and often wickedly funny reflection on a life spent shaping artists, navigating fame, surviving love and loss, and redefining what it means to endure in an industry that rarely forgives women—or longevity.Part rock memoir, part coming-of-age story, and part cultural chronicle, Four Weddings and an Encore traces Pelman’s journey from a precocious Melbourne childhood to the heart of the international music industry, with stops in London, Los Angeles, Paris, and the epicentres of Australian music television and touring.A Woman Inside the MachinePelman rose through the ranks at a time when the music business was almost entirely male-dominated, carving out a reputation for sharp instinct, fearless honesty, and an uncanny ability to spot both talent and truth. Over a career spanning four decades, she worked alongside many of the most influential figures in Australian and international music, television, and live touring—often as the only woman in the room.Yet this is not a name-dropping memoir. Pelman’s voice is literary, reflective, and unapologetically human. Her narrative weaves personal history—family, sexuality, ambition, heartbreak, and survival—into a broader cultural story about music’s power to shape identity, memory, and meaning.“I invite you to examine my tale of life, laughter, and loss,” Pelman writes early in the book. “Almost like Almost Famous. However much you may have loved, admired, wronged, or fucked me over—this is my story.”Rock History, From the Inside OutThe book offers rare behind-the-scenes insight into the evolution of Australia’s modern music culture—from the rise of commercial radio and music television to the emergence of stadium touring and global celebrity.Pelman’s perspective is uniquely Australian but unmistakably global. Readers encounter a Parisian apartment overlooking Notre-Dame, London hotel rooms echoing with chart-toppers, and Australian studios where careers were made, stalled, or reborn. Throughout, Pelman reflects on the cost of ambition and the strange intimacy of fame—both witnessed and endured.Music is not just a soundtrack here; it is a structuring force. Each chapter is infused with the songs, artists, and cultural moments that shaped Pelman’s life, revealing how music anchors memory in ways few other art forms can. Each Chapter reveals a QR Flow code to listen along as the reader takes in the multi layered scenes.More Than a Music MemoirAt its core, Four Weddings and an Encore is also a story about women’s autonomy—sexual, professional, and emotional—told without apology or retrospective moralising. Pelman writes frankly about desire, mistakes, marriages, and the societal expectations placed on women at different stages of life.The title itself reflects this arc: four marriages, each marking a chapter of growth or reckoning, followed by an “encore”—a later-life reinvention grounded in clarity rather than compromise.Australian concert promoter and industry figure Michael Chugg AM, who pens the foreword, describes Pelman as “a rare woman” whose honesty and creativity helped pave the way for others. “Like the author herself,” he writes, “Four Weddings and an Encore pulls no punches.”A Cultural Document for AustraliaWhile deeply personal, the book also serves as a cultural document of Australia’s creative evolution from the 1970s onward. Pelman’s Melbourne upbringing, her immersion in Australian television and radio, and her later global reach reflect a generation that helped place Australian music on the world stage.For Australian readers, the memoir resonates as both history and mirror—capturing a time when ambition required nerve, success demanded stamina, and women had to invent their own rules simply to stay in the game.Available for preorder now at all book sellers.-END-

