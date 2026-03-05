Display Week 2026 Keynotes to Address How AI and Human-Centered Engineering Are Redefining Visual Experiences

Joel Savitt, Former Director of Google Developer Studio Pablo Calamera, EVP and CTO of IMAX Julia Yan, Co-President of Visionox Technology Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Display Week 2026 approaches, the technical program is revealing where the display industry’s attention is concentrating. Taking place May 3–8 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the annual gathering of the Society for Information Display (SID) brings together more than 7,000 engineers, researchers, and system designers. Within the breadth of this year’s Symposium and exhibition floor, several themes stand out as clear indicators of forward momentum across the display industry. With Display Week returning to Los Angeles — a global center of media production and immersive storytelling — the relationship between display engineering and content creation is particularly visible this year.Amid the full scope of the program, this year’s Symposium points to three areas where research activity and engineering focus are accelerating: AI-driven imaging and optimization, immersive and virtual production workflows, and display systems engineered around human perception.“Display Week is often the first place you can see which ideas are gaining traction,” said John Kymissis, president of SID. “When similar themes appear across keynotes, technical sessions, and the exhibition floor, it signals coordinated progress.”The Display Week keynotes include:- Joel Savitt, Former Director of Google Developer Studio, presenting ‘The Spectrum of Spectacle’ during the Display Industry Awards Keynote Luncheon- Pablo Calamera, EVP and CTO of IMAX, presenting ‘How IMAX Thinks About Immersive Experiences’- Julia Yan, Co-President of Visionox Technology Inc., presenting ‘Creating High-Quality Visual Experiences Through Disruptive Innovation and Collaborative Ecosystems’AI Driving Content Creation and Display Development CycleThe use of artificial intelligence in the creation of content has significant potential but also, serious concerns. Questions around whether AI-generated content will supplant human-generated work, how actors' likenesses will be protected, and whether workflow advancements can be balanced with broader creative and human needs are all part of the conversations that Display Week will address.In his luncheon keynote address, Savitt will examine how accelerating production ecosystems and AI-enabled workflows are reshaping the creation and delivery of visual content. As these capabilities expand, the keynote will examine how display performance and adaptability must keep pace.“In a few short decades, we've moved from a world where 'spectacle' was a destination, to one where luminous screens are everywhere. I'm excited to explore how content evolved from a shrine to a utility, and what that means for meeting the needs of the modern viewer,” said Savitt.Engineering for Human PerceptionImmersive experiences are among the fastest-growing consumer and professional trends today, spanning categories including AR smart glasses, VR headsets, 3D gaming and content creation monitors, and 3D and 4D theaters. The images are getting brighter, offering higher fidelity or dynamic range, increased colors and sophisticated visual and 3D effects.However, memorable immersive experiences are not solely defined by display specifications. Human-focused attributes like comfort, perceptual coherence, and long-duration usability are gaining measurable attention.In his keynote address, Calamera will frame immersion as a perceptual engineering challenge, exploring how minimizing perceptual breakdowns and preserving creative intent are central to delivering sustained engagement. These requirements have a direct impact on display specifications and the engineering decisions behind themOther sessions at Display Week support this theme with work in human vision modeling, image quality evaluation, visual fatigue mitigation, and perceptual measurement techniques. The goal is not only higher performance, but performance aligned with how users actually see and process visual information.“Immersion isn’t defined by a device or format — it comes down to how well we respect human perception. Attendants will hear about how at IMAX, we engineer image and sound for how audiences truly see and hear to preserve creative intent and maintain the integrity of the experience at any scale,” said Calamera.Immersive Production Expands Beyond the ScreenArtificial intelligence is emerging as a structural element of display systems rather than an add-on feature. At Display Week, AI appears across sessions tied to image quality enhancement, adaptive brightness control, power optimization, and manufacturing yield improvement.The emphasis is shifting from theoretical models to embedded architectures. Engineers are applying machine learning to dynamically tune display performance, refine materials behavior, and improve real-time responsiveness. As deployment increases, AI-driven optimization is becoming integral to how displays are designed and evaluated.In her keynote, Yan will address how next-generation emissive technologies and ecosystem collaboration are expanding where and how displays are designed, developed, manufactured and deployed across personal devices and integrated experiential environments. She will share insights into emerging application scenarios of next-generation displays, inspiring new possibilities for innovation.Other technical sessions at Display Week reflect growing demand for displays capable of supporting virtual production stages, simulation environments, and large-scale experiential installations. Engineering priorities such as color accuracy, motion fidelity, brightness uniformity, expanding color gamuts, high dynamic range, and latency are directly tied to production workflows and creative intent.Display Week’s peer-reviewed Symposium will feature more than 675 technical papers and sessions, alongside an exhibition floor with more than 200 companies showcasing materials, components, equipment, and system-level solutions. While the program spans emissive displays, augmented and virtual reality, automotive systems, and advanced materials, the recurring themes around AI integration, immersive deployment, and human-centered engineering offer a focused preview of where industry momentum is building.Display Week 2026 takes place May 3–8 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Additional program details, including keynote speakers and session highlights, are available at www.displayweek.org . Members of the press can find registration information on the website.###About SIDThe Society for Information Display is made up of the top scientists, engineers, corporate researchers, and business professionals of the display industry, valued at over $130 billion* annually. SID was formed in 1962 to promote display technology, and that work continues today through hosting annual conferences and publishing cutting-edge research. SID has chapters located throughout the world and is headquartered at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008.*Global display market value provided by Counterpoint.

