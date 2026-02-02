Display Week 2026 Offers an Early Look at What’s Next in Display Technology

Registration opens for Display Week 2026, showcasing emerging progress across emissive displays, AI-enabled imaging, AR, and automotive display systems

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for Display Week 2026 , taking place May 3–8 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID), the event marks the display industry’s first major opportunity of the year to examine emerging research, early engineering progress, and system-level work that will shape product planning and technology decisions over the next development cycle.“Display Week is where the year begins for the display industry,” said John Kymissis, president of SID. “It’s one of the few places where you can step back and see how fundamental research and real-world systems are beginning to align.”Display Week brings together more than 7,000 display design, development, and engineering professionals, along with more than 200 exhibitors spanning materials, components, equipment, and systems. The event pairs a Technical Symposium with an exhibition floor, giving attendees visibility into both emerging research and applied engineering work. The Technical Symposium will feature more than 675 technical papers and sessions, reflecting where research activity and engineering focus are currently concentrated across the industry.This year’s technical program and exhibition floor concentrate on five primary areas that are driving current display research, development, and early product planning.- Emissive and Next-Generation Displays: Momentum across OLED, MicroLED, quantum dot, and emerging materials, with focus on performance gains and scalable manufacturing.- XR and Spatial Display Systems: Advances in microdisplays, optics, and sensing enabling more practical and immersive AR, VR, and spatial computing experiences.- Automotive Display Platforms: The shift to software-defined cockpits, AR head-up displays, and safety-focused systems transforming the in-vehicle experience.- AI in Display Development and Manufacturing: Growing use of AI and machine learning to accelerate materials discovery, improve image quality, and optimize production.- Sustainable, Compliant, and Human-Centric Displays: Design approaches addressing energy efficiency, regulatory compliance, and the impact of displays on human health and wellbeing.Holding the event in Los Angeles places the technical program alongside industries that put real demands on display performance. From Hollywood’s virtual production pipelines and immersive postproduction workflows to aerospace simulation, ProAV, automotive design, and advanced medical imaging, the region influences how displays are tested, specified, and deployed. That proximity helps keep research discussions grounded in where displays are expected to perform in real-world settings.“Bringing together the creative arts, AR/VR, and ProAV communities with the experts at Display Week is a rare opportunity for each group to learn from each other," said Harit Doshi, convention chair for SID. “The end users will learn about the latest display technology that can improve their products, create new opportunities, and enhance competitive positioning. The display experts will learn about necessary improvements that will influence research direction and product development.” Registration for Display Week 2026 is now open . Additional program details, including keynote speakers and session highlights, will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit www.displayweek.org . Members of the press can find registration information on the website.###About SIDThe Society for Information Display is made up of the top scientists, engineers, corporate researchers, and business professionals of the display industry, valued at over $130 billion* annually. SID was formed in 1962 to promote display technology, and that work continues today through hosting annual conferences and publishing cutting-edge research. SID has chapters located throughout the world and is headquartered at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008.*Global display market value provided by Counterpoint.

