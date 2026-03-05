Little Rock Provider on Choosing a Breast Augmentation Surgeon

Dr. Gene Sloan outlines what qualifications and credentials patients should look for in a breast augmentation plastic surgeon.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As one of the most frequently performed cosmetic surgeries in the United States, breast augmentation offers women the opportunity to enhance their figure and confidence through personalized results. However, selecting the right surgeon is one of the most important decisions a patient can make before undergoing this procedure. According to Dr. Gene Sloan, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Little Rock , patients should approach this decision with care, research, and realistic expectations.“Choosing a qualified plastic surgeon is about more than credentials. It’s about finding someone who listens to your goals and has the training, artistry, and experience to achieve them safely,” says Dr. Sloan. “Patients should never feel rushed or pressured into surgery. The consultation process should be informative, comfortable, and transparent.”1. Verify Board Certification and TrainingDr. Sloan emphasizes that board certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) is a key indicator of a surgeon’s education and expertise. Surgeons certified by the ABPS have completed rigorous training in plastic and reconstructive surgery, demonstrated proficiency in patient safety standards, and passed comprehensive written and oral examinations.“Not all practitioners who offer cosmetic surgery are board-certified plastic surgeons,” explains Dr. Sloan. “Certification by the ABPS assures patients that the surgeon has been trained specifically in procedures like breast augmentation and adheres to the highest standards of care.”2. Evaluate Experience and SpecializationWhile many surgeons may offer breast augmentation, not all have the same level of experience with the procedure. Dr. Sloan advises patients to ask how many breast augmentations the surgeon performs each year and to review before-and-after photos of actual patients.“Experience matters, not just in achieving beautiful results, but in preventing and managing potential complications,” says Dr. Sloan. “A surgeon who performs breast augmentation regularly will have a deeper understanding of implant types, placement techniques, and how to tailor the procedure to each patient’s anatomy and goals.”He adds that it is equally important to choose a surgeon familiar with the full range of breast enhancement options, including breast lift surgery, breast augmentation with implants, and fat grafting, as some patients may benefit from a combination of these approaches to achieve the most natural-looking results.3. Consider the Surgical Facility and Safety StandardsSafety should always be the highest priority. Dr. Sloan encourages patients to ensure that any procedure is performed in an accredited surgical facility, where anesthesia and equipment meet nationally recognized safety standards. Accredited facilities are regularly inspected and must meet strict requirements for emergency readiness, cleanliness, and staffing.“Patients should never hesitate to ask where their surgery will take place and who will be administering anesthesia,” notes Dr. Sloan. “An accredited operating suite with a qualified anesthesia provider offers the safest environment for elective cosmetic procedures.”4. Look for Open Communication and a Personalized ApproachDr. Sloan believes that successful breast augmentation outcomes are built on open communication. During a consultation, a surgeon should take time to discuss the patient’s goals, medical history, and expectations, as well as explain the differences between implant materials, shapes, and placement options.“Every patient has a unique body type and aesthetic vision,” says Dr. Sloan. “A good surgeon listens carefully and works collaboratively to develop a customized surgical plan. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to breast augmentation.”Patients should also feel free to ask questions about recovery, potential risks, and what to expect at every stage of the process. “If something feels unclear or rushed, that’s a red flag,” he adds.5. Review Before-and-After Photos and Patient TestimonialsBefore-and-after photos can provide valuable insight into a surgeon’s aesthetic style and the range of outcomes they can achieve. Dr. Sloan suggests reviewing photos of patients with similar body types to gauge how the surgeon tailors results to individual proportions.In addition to photos, patient reviews and testimonials can help prospective patients understand what others have experienced, both in terms of surgical outcomes and the overall care process. “Reputation matters,” says Dr. Sloan. “Positive patient experiences reflect not just surgical skill, but compassion and integrity.”6. Understand the Importance of Follow-Up CarePost-operative care is a vital component of the overall breast augmentation experience. A responsible surgeon will provide detailed recovery instructions and schedule follow-up appointments to monitor healing progress.“Patients should never feel like their relationship with the surgeon ends after surgery,” Dr. Sloan explains. “Proper follow-up care ensures optimal long-term results and provides reassurance that healing is on track.”A Thoughtful Decision for Lasting ConfidenceUltimately, Dr. Sloan encourages patients to take their time when selecting a breast augmentation surgeon. “It’s important to meet with more than one provider if necessary,” he advises. “Choosing the right surgeon isn’t just about achieving your desired look, it’s also about feeling confident in your safety, comfort, and care every step of the way.”About Gene Sloan, MDDr. Gene Sloan is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Little Rock. An Arkansas native, Dr. Sloan began his academic journey at the University of Central Arkansas before earning his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He went on to complete General Surgery training at the University of Missouri–Columbia, followed by a year of specialized Plastic Surgery training at City Hospital in Nottingham, England, and an additional two-year Plastic Surgery Residency at the University of Miami in Florida. Throughout his career, Dr. Sloan has shared his knowledge through teaching positions at university hospitals, mentoring medical students and residents in the art and science of plastic surgery. He has participated in numerous clinical studies on breast implants and has been honored by one of the world’s leading implant manufacturers with invitations to serve on their advisory board and attend exclusive leadership conferences. 