Dr. Max Lehfeldt, a Plastic Surgeon in Pasadena, Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Tummy Tuck Surgery

Dr. Max R. Lehfeldt of Teleos Plastic Surgery answers common questions about tummy tuck surgery benefits, candidacy, scarring, & other aspects of the procedure.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tummy tuck surgery, medically known as abdominoplasty, remains one of the most commonly performed body contouring procedures in the United States. In its 2024 plastic surgery statistics report, the American Society of Plastic Surgeonsranked the procedure as the third most popular treatment (liposuction and breast augmentation were the top two). (1) At Teleos Plastic Surgery, Dr. Max Lehfeldt , a board-certified plastic surgeon in Pasadena, frequently consults with patients seeking reliable information about what the procedure involves, who may be an appropriate candidate, and what to expect during recovery. In response to common inquiries, Dr. Lehfeldt has outlined some key considerations surrounding tummy tuck surgery and its role in addressing abdominal contour concerns.What Is Tummy Tuck Surgery Designed to Address?Dr. Lehfeldt explains that tummy tuck surgery is designed to improve the appearance of the abdomen by removing excess skin and fat while also tightening weakened or separated abdominal muscles, a condition often referred to as rectus diastasis. These anatomical changes may result from pregnancy, significant weight loss, aging, or genetics and are often resistant to improvement through diet and exercise alone. Tummy tuck surgery can be performed on both women and men and is customized based on an individual’s anatomy and goals. He adds that candidates are typically adults who are in good general health and have abdominal concerns for which tummy tuck surgery may offer a beneficial option.What Is the Difference Between a Tummy Tuck and Liposuction?One of the most frequently asked questions that Dr. Max Lehfeldt, MD receives involves the difference between tummy tuck surgery and liposuction. While both procedures address the abdominal area, he reminds patients that they serve distinct purposes. Liposuction focuses on removing localized fat deposits, whereas abdominoplasty targets excess skin and muscle laxity. In some cases, the two procedures are performed together to achieve more comprehensive contouring. Determining the most appropriate approach typically requires a thorough evaluation of skin quality, muscle tone, and fat distribution.Does a Tummy Tuck Repair Abdominal Muscles?Patients also often inquire about muscle repair during tummy tuck surgery. When abdominal muscles have separated, particularly after pregnancy, Dr. Lehfeldt shares that surgical tightening—known as plication—may be performed to restore the abdominal wall. He explains that this step can contribute to a flatter and firmer midsection and is not typically achievable through exercise alone.Can a Tummy Tuck Remove Stretch Marks or Affect Future Pregnancy?Concerns about stretch marks and pregnancy after surgery are also common. A tummy tuck may remove stretch marks located on the lower abdomen if they are within the area of skin excision, though Dr. Lehfeldt cautions that it does not eliminate stretch marks outside that region. He further explains that the procedure should not prevent future pregnancies; however, subsequent pregnancy can affect surgical results. For this reason, many patients choose to pursue abdominoplasty after they have completed childbearing.What Does the Tummy Tuck Procedure Involve?From a procedural standpoint, Dr. Max Lehfeldt reveals that tummy tuck surgery is often performed on an outpatient basis under general anesthesia. Incisions are typically placed low on the abdomen to allow for concealment of residual scars beneath clothing. In some cases, the belly button is repositioned to accommodate the removal of excess skin. Dr. Lehfeldt says that, in his experience, he may also be able to address small umbilical or ventral hernias during the same operation when appropriate.What Is Recovery Like After a Tummy Tuck?Dr. Lehfeldt notes that recovery is another area of frequent discussion. Most patients require approximately three to four weeks before resuming normal daily activities, with restrictions on strenuous exercise for a longer period. He adds that temporary swelling, bruising, and the use of surgical drains may be part of the healing process. Compression garments are commonly recommended to support recovery and help manage swelling. To enhance post-operative comfort, long-acting local anesthetics such as EXPARELmay also be available for use during surgery.How Noticeable Are Scars, and How Long Do Results Last?Questions regarding scarring and longevity of results are also very common among individuals who inquire about tummy tuck surgery at Dr. Lehfeldt’s practice. While scarring is unavoidable with abdominoplasty, he says techniques can be used to reduce visibility as much as possible, and scars typically fade to some extent over time. Dr. Lehfeldt adds that results can last many years for most patients if they maintain a stable weight and healthy lifestyle habits.How Much Does Tummy Tuck Surgery Cost?Dr. Lehfeldt says cost is naturally a major consideration for patients; however, it is important to understand that, since the procedure is customized, the price of tummy tuck surgery varies depending on several factors. Those can include the fees for the surgeon, anesthesia, and use of the surgical facility, along with the complexity of the procedure, whether additional treatments are included, and other aspects of care. He explains that patients should be given a thorough estimate of the price once their personalized treatment plan is developed during the consultation, and should never hesitate to ask questions about accepted payment methods or any third-party financing options for qualified applicants that may be available at the practice.Ultimately, for individuals considering tummy tuck surgery, Dr. Lehfeldt emphasizes that an in-person consultation with an extensively trained and highly qualified plastic surgeon is an essential step in understanding options, risks, and expected outcomes from this commonly performed procedure.Reference:(1) ASPS Plastic Surgery Statistics 2024About Max Lehfeldt, MDDr. Max Lehfeldt, MD is a board-certified plastic surgeon and an active member of both the American Society of Plastic Surgeonsand The Aesthetic Society. He earned his undergraduate degree with honors from Yale University before completing medical school and an integrated residency in general surgery and plastic surgery at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine. Recognized multiple times as a “Top Doctor” in Pasadena Magazine, Dr. Lehfeldt serves as the Director of Teleos Plastic Surgery and Radiance Spa Medical Group in Pasadena. In this role, he provides a comprehensive selection of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, working with both women and men who are seeking highly personalized options to refresh and enhance their appearance.For more information about Dr. Lehfeldt and his practice, please visit teleosplasticsurgery.com and facebook.com/DrMaxPlasticSurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.teleosplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/dr-max-lehfeldt-a-board-certified-plastic-surgeon-in-pasadena-answers-frequently-asked-questions-about-tummy-tuck-surgery/ ###Teleos Plastic Surgery / Radiance Spa Medical Group836 South Arroyo ParkwayPasadena, CA 91105(888) 963-7629Rosemont Media

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