BioTechnique Expands Aseptic Filling & Lyophilization with Flexible Formats and Advanced Cycle Development

Automated Optima fill‑finish line at BioTechnique, designed for high‑precision vial filling with direct transfer into lyophilization. BioTechnique’s Flexicon filling line enabling precise, sterile fill‑finish production for clinical and commercial programs. The BioTechnique facility encompasses 268,000 sq ft and sits on 39 acres, with opportunities for future expansion. The facility is equipped with 9 cleanroom suits and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

BioTechnique broadens capabilities with end‑to‑end fill‑finish, advanced lyophilization development, and integrated multi‑temperature 3PL support.

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioTechnique®, a full‑service CRDMO, announced expanded aseptic fill‑finish and lyophilization capabilities supporting pharmaceutical programs from development through commercial supply. These services are integrated with BioTechnique’s third‑party logistics and storage platform, offering controlled warehousing across ambient (15–25°C), refrigerated (2–8°C), frozen (−20°C), ultra‑low (−80°C), and cryogenic (−190°C) conditions.



The platform now supports vials (2R–100H), prefilled syringes, cartridges, and bags, with end-to-end processes including formulation, compounding, sterile filtration, filling, stoppering, optional lyophilization, capping, QC testing, 100% visual inspection, labeling, and packaging—powered by the ACE® cloud eQMS for real time documentation.



Integrated Lyophilization Expertise

BioTechnique’s lyophilization cycle development services cover formulation support, cycle design/optimization, scale up, validation/QA, and final product testing, enabling robust, inspection ready processes that protect product integrity over shelf life. The company’s lyo leadership includes collaboration with Dr. Serguei Tchessalov, a globally recognized SME in freeze drying science and tech transfer, strengthening client outcomes from early development through commercialization.



Highlights

- Filling formats: Vials (2R–100H), syringes, cartridges, and bags; aseptic line design for precision and reliability.

- End-to-end process: Formulation → compounding → sterile filtration → filling → stoppering → optional lyo → capping → visual inspection → quality control testing → labeling/packaging.

- Lyophilization product cycle development: Formulation, optimization, scaleup/transfer, validation & QA, final product testing.

- Integrated quality: ACE® eQMS for controlled documentation, real time tracking, and audit ready reporting.

- CRDMO model: In house development, filling, lyo, QC, storage, and logistics—fewer handoffs, faster timelines.



3PL Services Supporting the fill/lyo lifecycle:

- Inventory Monitoring: Fully electronic, real‑time digital inventory and temperature monitoring with optional custom access.

- Multi‑temperature storage: Ambient (15–25°C), refrigerated (2–8°C), frozen (−20°C), ultra‑low (−80°C), cryogenic (−190°C) for DS/DP, excipients, samples, and consumables.

- Freight Options: GDP‑aligned shipping with real‑time tracking and documented chain of custody for temperature‑sensitive freight.

About BioTechnique®

BioTechnique, a division of PSC Biotech Corporation, is a full-service Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) specializing in cytotoxic and therapeutic sterile injectable fill-finish services. BioTechnique provides comprehensive support from investigation and clinical stages through commercialization, batch sizes both large and small.

BioTechnique operates a state-of-the-art facility designed to handle a diverse range of pharmaceutical products, including cytotoxic and highly potent compounds, therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), monoclonal antibodies, suspensions, and vaccines. Supported by an environmentally controlled warehouse and adaptable manufacturing systems, BioTechnique is committed to delivering high-quality fill-finish solutions.

For more information on BioTechnique’s capabilities, visit www.biotechnique.com.

