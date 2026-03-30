PSC Biotech Corporation Announces New Partnership with Blue Ocean Robotics

Blue Ocean Robotics and PSC Biotech enter a distribution agreement for the UVD Robot Pharma UVD Robot Pharma The UVD Robot Pharma eliminates up to 99.99999% (7-log) of microorganisms using 254 nm UV-C light

PSC Biotech partners with Blue Ocean Robotics to distribute the UVD Robot Pharma delivering autonomous UV C disinfection for GMP cleanroom environments.

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSC Biotech Corporation is proud to announce a new partnership with Blue Ocean Robotics to expand access to the UVD Robot Pharma platform across the United States, Australia, and Singapore. Through this agreement, PSC Biotech will serve as the distributor bringing autonomous UV-C disinfection technology to pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to strengthen Annex 1 readiness and enhance contamination control programs.

Purpose built for GMP cleanroom environments, the UVD Robot Pharma delivers autonomous UV-C disinfection supported by full digital documentation and traceability. This enables facilities to standardize contamination control practices, reduce reliance on manual disinfection, and improve operational efficiency.

As a global provider of pharmaceutical consulting, compliance, validation, and technology solutions, PSC Biotech brings extensive experience supporting life science organizations. This partnership aligns automation and UV-C innovation from Blue Ocean Robotics with PSC Biotech’s deep GMP and regulatory expertise to help customers implement robust contamination control strategies.

“At PSC Biotech, we are committed to bringing innovative technologies to our customers that support compliance, efficiency, and product quality. Partnering with Blue Ocean Robotics allows us to expand our offering with autonomous UV C disinfection tailored for GMP environments,” said Alfonso Fasano, Director of New Technologies, Partnerships & Innovation at PSC Biotech Corporation.

“We are excited to partner with PSC Biotech and leverage their strong presence and expertise within the pharmaceutical industry. Together, we can support customers in strengthening contamination control while improving operational efficiency,” says Thomas Willeman, Senior Account Manager at Blue Ocean Robotics.

About Blue Ocean Robotics

Blue Ocean Robotics develops autonomous UV-C disinfection robots designed to support infection prevention and contamination control across pharmaceutical and other environments.

To learn more about Blue Ocean Robotics and UVD Robots, visit https://www.blue-ocean-robotics.com/ and https://uvd.blue-ocean-robotics.com/

About PSC Biotech

Founded in 1996, PSC Biotech Corporation was created with the vision of providing life science companies unmatched support. To date, PSC Biotech Corporation now serves more than 1,000 clients worldwide through professional services consulting, life science equipment rentals and sales, cloud-based software solutions, and pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing.

PSC Biotech Corporation has three unique active divisions within the parent company each representing one of our areas of expertise: PSC Biotech, PSC Software, and BioTechnique. Together, these divisions enable us to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients with a commitment to excellence and superior quality.

To learn more, visit www.biotech.com, www.pscsoftware.com, and www.biotechnique.com

PSC Biotech

Phone: +1 909-784-3350

Mail: info@biotech.com



Rasmus Smet Jensen, VP Marketing, Blue Ocean Robotics

Phone: +45 24 95 46 81

Mail: rsj@blue-ocean-robotics.com

UVD Robot Pharma In Action

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