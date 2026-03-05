Solix Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments to Accelerate Enterprise AI & Data Modernization

YOUR DATA. YOUR AI. YOUR INSIGHTS.

New leadership appointments strengthen Solix’s global strategy to help enterprises modernize legacy data, strengthen governance, and scale AI innovation

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solix Technologies , a leading provider of enterprise data management, information lifecycle governance, and AI-ready data platforms, today announced the expansion of its global leadership team with the appointments of Bryan Powell as Senior Vice President of Professional Services, David Zuccolotto as Global Vice President of Sales, Matthew Long as Vice President of Sales, Europe, and Bob Wright as Vice President of Sales, Canada.These strategic appointments reinforce Solix’s continued investment in global growth and its mission to help enterprises modernize legacy data estates, strengthen governance, and build the trusted information architecture required for scalable and responsible AI adoption.“Enterprises around the world are recognizing that successful AI transformation begins with disciplined information architecture and modern data governance,” said Sai Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Solix Technologies. “Bryan, David, Matthew, and Bob each bring deep experience in enterprise technology, customer engagement, and operational leadership. Together, they significantly strengthen Solix’s ability to help organizations modernize their data infrastructure, reduce legacy data risk, and accelerate AI-driven innovation.”Bryan Powell Appointed as Senior Vice President of Professional Services:Bryan Powell joins Solix Technologies as Senior Vice President of Professional Services, bringing more than 20 years of global enterprise services leadership experience across SaaS, AI, cybersecurity, and data platforms.In his role, Powell will lead global delivery strategy, implementation excellence, and customer lifecycle value creation, ensuring that Solix customers achieve accelerated time-to-value, strong adoption, and long-term success from their data modernization initiatives.Powell has held senior leadership roles at IBM, Cloudera, and Teradata, where he built and scaled global professional services organizations supporting Fortune 1000 enterprises. He is widely recognized for transforming services organizations into strategic growth engines through operational discipline, scalable delivery frameworks, and AI-enabled implementation models.“His proven ability to scale high-performing professional services organizations will strengthen our global services capability and help customers unlock faster value from their enterprise data modernization initiatives.”Powell holds a Master of Arts in Leadership and Administration from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado State University.David Zuccolotto Promoted to Global Vice President of Sales:Solix also announced the promotion of David Zuccolotto to Global Vice President of Sales, recognizing his leadership and strategic impact in driving the company’s enterprise growth initiatives.A seasoned entrepreneur and enterprise technology executive with nearly 30 years of experience, David has built a distinguished career spanning enterprise AI , information management, enterprise data strategy, and global technology sales leadership.In his expanded global role, David will lead Solix’s international sales strategy, strengthen key enterprise partnerships, and drive adoption of the company’s Enterprise AI and Information Architecture platforms.David leads a strategic global sales organization focused on helping enterprises modernize their data environments and unlock business value from data through Solix’s “IA for AI” vision—leveraging Information Architecture to power enterprise AI innovation.Working closely with CIOs, CDOs, and enterprise architecture leaders, he helps organizations streamline data workflows, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate AI-powered transformation.Matthew Long Appointed Vice President of Sales, Europe:Matthew Long joins Solix Technologies as Vice President of Sales for Europe, bringing more than 15 years of enterprise technology leadership and sales experience across global technology organizations.Prior to joining Solix, Matthew served as Head of Modern Workspace at CDW, where he led a multi-disciplinary organization delivering digital workplace and cloud transformation initiatives to enterprise customers across the United Kingdom.During his nearly 17-year career at CDW, Matthew played a pivotal role in building enterprise sales organizations supporting multinational clients across EMEA and APAC, driving sustained growth and supporting complex digital transformation programs.At Solix, Matthew will focus on expanding the company’s presence across Europe by helping organizations modernize legacy infrastructure, govern enterprise data effectively, and build secure, scalable data foundations for AI-driven innovation.“Matthew understands that AI transformation begins with disciplined data management,” said Sai Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Solix Technologies. “His leadership experience and enterprise sales expertise make him an exceptional addition as we expand our footprint across Europe.”Bob Wright Appointed Vice President of Sales, Canada:Bob Wright joins Solix Technologies as Vice President of Sales for Canada, bringing more than 25 years of enterprise technology leadership experience.Bob has worked with several of the industry’s most influential technology companies, including OpenText, Citrix, McAfee, Symantec, and Softchoice, helping organizations modernize infrastructure, strengthen security posture, and align enterprise technology strategy with complex regulatory requirements.Prior to joining Solix, Bob served as Senior Director at Messaging Architects, where he led strategic initiatives focused on infrastructure modernization, risk reduction, and regulatory compliance across public-sector and healthcare environments in both Canada and the United States.Earlier in his career, Bob was Director of Strategic Development at Citrix, where he helped shape executive engagement strategies and enterprise solutions for digital workplace and cloud infrastructure initiatives.“Bob understands that modern enterprises are not simply managing data—they are managing risk,” said Sai Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Solix Technologies. “His experience helping highly regulated organizations modernize their information architecture makes him uniquely qualified to support Canadian enterprises on their journey to AI-ready data infrastructure.”About Solix Technologies:Solix Technologies is a pioneering enterprise data platform provider transforming how organizations leverage their data for AI innovation. With decades of proven leadership in enterprise archiving and data management, Solix has evolved to address the critical challenge of AI adoption—delivering AI-ready data foundations that unlock the value of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured enterprise data.The Solix Common Data Platform and Enterprise AI solutions provide the intelligent data classification, comprehensive governance, and semantic layer that create the foundation for production-ready AI systems. By embedding governance and security at the core, Solix enables organizations to safely deploy generative AI, machine learning, and agentic workflows while maintaining compliance with emerging AI regulations.Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, pharma, financial services, retail, and manufacturing, Solix empowers data-driven organizations to become AI-native—accelerating innovation, reducing risk, and achieving measurable ROI from their AI investments.Learn more at www.solix.com

