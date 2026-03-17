Solix and Symbiosis (SCEI & SMCW) Partner to Launch Center of Excellence for New Drug Discovery and Repurposing

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Strengthening collaboration to drive innovation across AI, biomedical research, and translational medicine

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solix Technologies and Symbiosis Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation in collaboration with Symbiosis Medical College for Women Sign MoU to Establish CoE in New Drug Development and Drug RepurposingCollaboration announced during HealthFest to accelerate AI-driven translational drug discovery focusing on Alzheimer’s disease and antimicrobial resistanceSanta Clara, CA & Pune, India – March 2026 – Solix Technologies, a global leader in enterprise data management and Enterprise AI , today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Symbiosis Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (SCEI) in collaboration with Symbiosis Medical College for Women (SMCW), to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) in New Drug Development and Drug Repurposing.The MoU was formalized during TAL HealthFest 2026, reinforcing the commitment of both institutions to advance innovation at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, biomedical research, and translational medicine.A Strategic Vision for AI-Powered Drug DiscoveryThe Center of Excellence aims to integrate:● Computational intelligence and AI-driven in-silico modeling● Molecular validation frameworks● In-vivo translational researchThe initial focus areas will include:● Alzheimer’s disease● PAMR (Priority Antimicrobial Resistant) pathogensThis collaboration brings together Solix’s 25+ years of expertise in end-to-end data lifecycle management, governance, and Enterprise AI with SMCW’s clinical, translational, and biomedical research strengths.Addressing the Drug Discovery & Development ChallengeDrug discovery & development today is marked by:● High pre-clinical attrition rates● Extended development timelines● Escalating R&D costsThe initiative also aligns with national missions supported by India’s DBT, ICMR, DST, and AMR action plans, contributing toward scientific self-reliance and healthcare innovation.Leadership PerspectivesMr. Sai Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Solix Technologies, said:“At Solix, we believe the future of drug discovery lies in intelligent data harmonization and AI-driven translational science. By partnering with Symbiosis Medical College for Women, we are creating a platform that integrates computational intelligence with molecular and clinical validation. This Center of Excellence will help accelerate therapeutic breakthroughs while reducing pre-clinical risk.”Dr. Sapttarishi (Tony) Ghosh, CEO – SCEI, Symbiosis International University, added:“This collaboration strengthens our mission to empower women in medicine and advance translational healthcare research. The integration of in-silico and in-vivo methodologies through this Center of Excellence will position us at the forefront of innovative therapy development and drug repurposing.”Mr. Murali Krishnam, VP - Pharma AI Product Strategy, Solix Technologies, added:“As the integration of in-silico, in-vitro, and in-vivo research generates increasingly complex data ecosystems, Solix is leading the way with advanced Semantic Layering and Neuro-Symbolic AI. By bridging gaps across diverse data domains, Solix empowers organizations to unlock unified insights, accelerate discovery, and transform research into real-world impact”Mr. Mehul Darooka, founder MDEEC and Advisor to Solix-Symbiosis Collaboration, added:“Transformational innovation happens when the right capabilities unite around a shared vision. Bringing Solix Technologies and Symbiosis Medical College for Women together creates a powerful AI-driven translational ecosystem to accelerate real-world therapeutic breakthroughs.”Prof V K Sashindran, Dean & Prof of Medicine, Symbiosis Medical College for Women, Pune, said:“Having doctors' insights is vital for drug repurposing and new drug discovery. This collaboration between a medical college and a technology company is a powerful example of transdisciplinary synergy in action.”Academic, Industry & Innovation ImpactThe Center of Excellence will:● Identify and validate novel therapeutic targets● Develop CNS-active and antimicrobial lead molecules● Repurpose approved and investigational drugs● Enable industry collaboration and CRO services● Support intellectual property generation● Train UG, PG, and PhD scholars in translational drug developmentA Milestone Announced at TAL HealthFestThe announcement builds upon the momentum generated at HealthFest 2026, where leaders from academia, healthcare, and enterprise technology converged to discuss the future of AI-driven healthcare innovation. The Solix–Symbiosis partnership represents a significant step forward in operationalizing those discussions into measurable translational outcomes.About Solix:Solix Technologies is a pioneering enterprise data platform provider transforming how organizations leverage their data for AI innovation. With decades of proven leadership in enterprise archiving and data management, Solix has evolved to address the critical challenge of AI adoption—delivering AI-ready data foundations that unlock the value of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured enterprise data.The Solix Common Data Platform and Enterprise AI solutions provide the intelligent data classification, comprehensive governance, and semantic layer that create the foundation for production-ready AI systems. By embedding governance and security at the core, Solix enables organizations to safely deploy generative AI, machine learning, and agentic workflows while maintaining compliance with emerging AI regulations.Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, pharma, financial services, retail, and manufacturing, Solix empowers data-driven organizations to become AI-native—accelerating innovation, reducing risk, and achieving measurable ROI from their AI investments.

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