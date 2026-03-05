The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Florida Divorce Attorney

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Divorce Attorney Cynthia Lauriston was recently a featured guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals from around the country exploring different divorce options for those people facing the reality of divorce.During the podcast, Cynthia Lauriston suggested that divorce can be a friendly process, regardless of the terrible image attached to it. “Divorcing with respect is an interesting name because most people don't think that it's possible or rather that divorce is usually hard fought.” In a Collaborative Divorce, the decisions are made by the couple instead of a judge. “Both parties sit down and speak to each other with their attorneys present alongside a divorce team that includes a divorce coach and financial professional to amicably make decisions for the family's future.”During Divorce With Respect Week, Collaborative Divorce participating professionals in Florida are offering free virtual consultations through March 8, 2026. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional during Divorce With Respect Week can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with Cynthia Lauriston or other participating Collaborative Divorce professionals near them.Cynthia Lauriston is a Fort Lauderdale attorney. Her practice includes family law and personal injury cases. You can learn more about her at https://lauristonlawfirm.com/ To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast with Cynthia Lauriston, visit our Podbean channel or watch it on Vimeo

