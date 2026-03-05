CrafterCMS Releases MCP Server Plugin to Facilitate AI Application Development

CrafterCMS is an AI-enabled, Java-based headless content management system

New open source plugin embeds an MCP server into CrafterCMS, enabling AI agents to securely access content, APIs, and operational tools.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the AI-enabled headless CMS for enterprises, today announced the availability of the CrafterCMS MCP Server Plugin in the official CrafterCMS Marketplace, enabling developers and enterprises to integrate AI agents, tools, and automation directly into their digital experience applications.

The plugin embeds a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server inside CrafterCMS, allowing AI clients and agent frameworks to securely access content, trigger actions, and interact with services in a standardized way. By implementing the emerging MCP open standard, CrafterCMS provides a structured interface for AI models and tools to interact with enterprise content and systems. As a Spring/Java platform, CrafterCMS provides these and other AI-native capabilities through the Spring AI application framework.

With the release of the MCP Server Plugin in the Marketplace, CrafterCMS developers can now easily install and deploy the integration as a packaged extension, accelerating adoption of AI-powered digital experiences.

The CrafterCMS MCP Server Plugin transforms the CMS into a secure AI integration hub. AI assistants, copilots, and automation agents can interact with CrafterCMS through MCP to retrieve content, perform searches, trigger operations, and execute custom tools.

Developers can expose functionality to AI using several flexible integration approaches, including:

- Declaring tools via Spring beans or annotations

- Connecting existing REST APIs or OpenAPI specifications

- Mapping services through reflection-based service bindings

- Integrating domain-specific tools for AI agents

This allows organizations to expose their content, APIs, and operational capabilities as AI-accessible tools while maintaining strong security controls such as OAuth authentication and configurable CORS policies.

Through MCP, AI systems can interact with CrafterCMS in powerful new ways, including:

- Retrieving structured content, pages, and components

- Performing keyword, faceted, or vector searches across site content

- Triggering operational actions such as cache clearing or reindexing

- Monitoring site health and performance metrics

- Automating editorial workflows and content operations

This capability enables a new generation of AI-native digital experiences, including AI assistants embedded in websites, intelligent DevOps automation, AI-driven personalization, and conversational interfaces powered by live content.

The MCP Server Plugin complements the previously released CrafterCMS MCP Client Plugin, enabling full bidirectional integration between CrafterCMS and AI agents using the Model Context Protocol.

The CrafterCMS MCP Client Plugin allows large language models to interact with CrafterCMS context and tools directly from within the platform. The architecture includes:

- An MCP client service that exposes CrafterCMS context (including content, services, and operational capabilities) to the LLM

- A Spring AI–based chat client responsible for prompt orchestration, tool invocation, and abstracting connectivity to multiple LLM providers

- An embedded chat interface that provides a conversational UI directly inside CrafterCMS

This architecture enables AI copilots and agents to interact with CrafterCMS environments in real time — retrieving information, invoking tools, and assisting developers and operators through natural language interactions.

Together, the two plugins form a complete MCP architecture:

1) MCP Client Plugin: Connects CrafterCMS to external MCP servers and AI tools, enabling conversational AI interactions and automated workflows inside the CMS.

2) MCP Server Plugin: Exposes CrafterCMS content, APIs, and custom capabilities as MCP tools that can be consumed by AI agents and applications.

With both plugins available, CrafterCMS can now both consume AI services and expose its own capabilities to AI systems, enabling flexible orchestration across models, tools, and enterprise platforms.

“As AI agents become a core interface for digital experiences, platforms must expose their capabilities in a standardized way,” said Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS. “Our MCP Plugins open the door to both a new generation of intelligent digital experiences, as well as much higher levels of content and developer team productivity.”

The CrafterCMS MCP Server Plugin is free open source (MIT license) and available for download now in the CrafterCMS Marketplace.



About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS is the AI-native, Java-based headless CMS built for modern enterprise digital experiences such as global websites, e-commerce experiences, employee intranets, customer portals, mobile apps, OTT video apps, conversational AI experiences, and more. It replaces the limitations of traditional, monolithic content management with a developer-first, API-driven architecture designed for speed, scale, and long-term platform evolution. Visit craftercms.com to learn more.

