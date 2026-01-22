CrafterCMS Announces New Cursor AI Skill That Accelerates Digital Experience Development

CrafterCMS is the Java-based, headless content management system for enterprises.

New open-source AI skill converts HTML design templates quickly into a fully-managed website within minutes.

Instead of spending days or weeks converting static templates into CMS-managed experiences, teams can now do it in minutes...” — Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the enterprise-grade, Java-based headless CMS, announced today the release of a new Cursor AI skill designed to dramatically accelerate CMS-managed digital experience development.

The new skill, available now via the CrafterCMS Marketplace and as an open source project on Github, enables developers to convert existing HTML website design templates into fully managed CrafterCMS projects in minutes using AI-assisted workflows inside Cursor.

From Static HTML to Fully Managed Experiences Automatically

Modern digital teams often start with static HTML templates provided by design agencies, UI kits, or third-party marketplaces. Traditionally, transforming those templates into CMS-managed experiences requires significant manual effort that includes rewriting markup, wiring templates to content models, and integrating CMS APIs.

The new CrafterCMS Cursor AI skill automates this process.

By leveraging AI directly inside the CrafterCMS environment, the skill analyzes raw HTML templates and “crafterizes” them: generating the structure, configuration, and integration needed to run as a fully managed CrafterCMS site backed by Git-based workflows.

“This release demonstrates how AI can dramatically improve developer productivity in real-world CMS projects,” said Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS. “Instead of spending days or weeks converting static templates into CMS-managed experiences, teams can now do it in minutes, directly within the user-friendly CrafterCMS authoring environment.”

Key Capabilities and Benefits

The CrafterCMS Cursor AI skill enables development teams to:

- Instantly Convert HTML Templates into CrafterCMS Projects: Transform static markup into CMS-managed site projects with content models, templates, and structure generated automatically.

- Accelerate Digital Experience Development: Reduce repetitive setup work and focus development effort on business logic, integrations, and experience design.

- Leverage AI Inside the Developer Workflow: Leverage Cursor with AI-assisted transformations instead of relying on external scripts or manual refactoring.

- Align with Modern DevContentOps Practices: Built on CrafterCMS’s Git-based content repository, enabling version control, CI/CD, and collaborative workflows from day one.

- Remain Fully Open and Extensible: The skill is available under the MIT open source license, allowing teams to inspect, extend, and customize the workflow to match their architecture and standards.

Built for Real-World CMS and DXP Teams

Content authors and editors benefit as well, allowing them to independently and rapidly create, edit, and publish content for their website and all other digital experiences, without waiting on developers.

This release is especially valuable for content teams that are building, managing and optimizing:

- Marketing and enterprise websites

- Customer portals and employee intranets

- Customer-facing applications and digital experiences

- Multi-site and multi-channel CMS deployments

By bridging AI-powered development tools with a production-grade, Java headless CMS, the Cursor AI skill helps teams move faster without sacrificing governance, scalability, or maintainability.

Available Now

The CrafterCMS Cursor AI skill is available today. Visit the Cursor AI listing on the CrafterCMS Marketplace and start crafting new digital experiences today.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS is the AI-native, Java-based headless CMS built for modern enterprise digital experiences such as global websites, e-commerce experiences, employee intranets, customer portals, mobile apps, OTT video apps, conversational AI experiences, and more. It replaces the limitations of traditional, monolithic content management with a developer-first, API-driven architecture designed for speed, scale, and long-term platform evolution. Visit craftercms.com to learn more.

