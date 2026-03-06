ProcellaRX Launches Ascend: Decision Quality. Trusted Partners. One Ecosystem

ProcellaRX Ember ForgeRX ProcellaRX

A curated partner ecosystem uniting methodology, technology, and managed services to move life sciences from compliance theater to decision-quality assurance

The era of validation theater is over. Regulated organizations that don't modernize now won't just fall behind — they'll fall out of compliance.” — Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProcellaRX, LLC today announced the launch of Ascend ™ — a validation methodology and strategic partner ecosystem designed to transform how regulated organizations approach software quality and system assurance. Ascend™ is not a marketplace. It is a curated ecosystem built on a single conviction: validation should focus on the critical decisions and the evidence that supports them — not on documentation volume.Why Ascend™, Why NowThe life sciences industry faces a defining inflection point. FDA's Computer Software Assurance (CSA) framework, GAMP© 5 Second Edition, and the broader shift toward risk-based approaches are rewriting the rules of validation. Yet most organizations remain trapped in legacy processes — treating validation as a checkbox exercise rather than a quality discipline. Ascend™ closes this gap through four pillars: Decision-First Validation, an Integrated Risk Framework, AI-Enhanced Workflows, and Scalable Frameworks — delivering standardized workflows, pre-built risk assessments, and consistent quality outcomes from startup first submissions to enterprise-wide programs.The Ascend™ EcosystemFounding Strategic Partner: Valkit.ai. The first platform to carry the Ascend™ methodology. Valkit.ai is an AI-augmented digital validation platform purpose-built for GxP environments, enabling digitized and automated validation lifecycles — from requirements traceability and AI-generated test scripts through execution and reporting — while maintaining full regulatory defensibility. Organizations have achieved up to 50% reductions in validation execution time.Premier Partners. OpenText — ProcellaRX serves as OpenText's leading life science partner, delivering full-lifecycle support for OpenText Application Delivery Management Solutions. Kneat Solutions — Trusted by many of the world's top life sciences companies, Kneat Gx digitizes the full validation lifecycle in a cloud-based platform delivering up to 50% cycle time reductions. Perforce / PerfectoAI — Agentic, AI-powered testing that converts plain-language inputs into execution-ready test actions, delivering up to 70% efficiency gains across test creation and triage.ProcellaRX-Managed Solutions. ComplianceFlow™ delivers end-to-end compliance as a fully managed service. ArchiveFlow™ delivers compliant, secure, audit-ready archiving as a turnkey service. Both are built on ProcellaRX's proprietary methodology, delivered through a collective partnership with Melillo Consulting (ComplySoft platform) and Foulk Consulting (infrastructure and performance QA) — one relationship, full accountability. Both will be further extended through ForgeRX™, ProcellaRX's forthcoming delivery platform.Extended Ecosystem. GenariAI brings Salesforce-native validation lifecycle management with intelligent compliance agents. Tricentis provides enterprise testing via Vera, qTest, and Tosca for clients requiring codeless automation and full lifecycle traceability.Leadership Perspective“Not all partnerships are chosen. Some are forged,” said Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo , CEO of ProcellaRX. “The life sciences industry has spent decades drowning in documentation that doesn’t improve quality. Ascend™ changes the equation — we built a methodology that focuses on the 20% that actually matters: the critical decisions and the evidence behind them. Every partner in this ecosystem was chosen because they share our conviction that validation should drive decision quality, not just check a compliance box.”What This Means for Your Organization“Becoming the founding strategic partner of Ascend™ reflects a shared belief that validation must evolve,” said Hugh Devine, CEO of Valkit.ai. “ProcellaRX understands the regulatory and operational complexities that validation teams face every day. Together, we’re not just digitizing existing processes — we’re redefining what validation looks like when it’s designed around decisions, risk, and outcomes.”What This Means for Your OrganizationThrough Ascend™, life sciences organizations gain a decision-first validation methodology that prioritizes critical decisions and supporting evidence over documentation volume — directly aligned to FDA CSA guidance and GAMP© 5 Second Edition. Every technology partner in the ecosystem has been curated by ProcellaRX’s regulatory and quality experts, eliminating the overhead of independent vendor evaluation. Delivery models combine strategic advisory, implementation, and managed services in a single engagement — one contract, one relationship, one accountability chain — with tools and frameworks built for current FDA expectations, not retrofitted from legacy CSV approaches. For organizations seeking turnkey capability, ComplianceFlow™ and ArchiveFlow™ deliver compliance and archiving end-to-end: audit-ready, fully managed, and built so internal teams stay focused on quality outcomes rather than vendor coordination.Join the Ascend™ EcosystemFor Technology Partners: ProcellaRX, LLC is selectively expanding Ascend™ with organizations committed to decision-quality validation.For Life Sciences Organizations: If your organization is ready to move beyond legacy CSV to a decision-first, risk-based approach aligned with current regulatory expectations — whether modernizing an enterprise program, adopting CSA for the first time, or seeking turnkey managed solutions — Ascend™ was built for you.About ProcellaRXProcellaRX, LLC is a strategic consulting firm specializing in digital validation transformation for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Recognized as a Most Promising Pharma and Life Sciences Tech Solutions Provider by CIOReview and a contributor to the ISPE Good Practice Guide on Digital Validation, ProcellaRX offers consulting, advisory, and managed services designed to accelerate digital transformation while maintaining regulatory defensibility. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.###Ascend™, ComplianceFlow™, ArchiveFlow™, and ForgeRX™ are trademarks of ProcellaRX, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Visit www.procellarx.co/ascend or contact info@procellarx.co to start the conversation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.