ProcellaRX Launches as Key Strategic Consulting Firm for Digital Validation Transformation

Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo, CEO

With our experience and strategic partnerships, we are ready to elevate regulated software quality testing to the next level!”
ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by industry thought leader, Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo, ProcellaRX has officially launched as a leading strategic advisory organization for Digital Validation in Life Sciences. Comprised of a team with over two decades of delivering strategic consulting to the top global Life Sciences organizations, as well as possessing key technology and service provider partnerships, ProcellaRX is uniquely positioned to make an immediate impact in the world of FDA-regulated software quality testing.

“At ProcellaRX, we are excited to continue to provide strategic advisory services to our clients by holistically addressing their needs and strategies spanning people, process, tools, and organizational culture,” said Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo, CEO. "Our objective is to lead the digital transformation of Life Sciences software testing."

Through tailored Digital Validation strategies, ProcellaRX will help organizations shed years of overly cumbersome compliance and documentation practices through streamlined Computerized System Validation (CSV). This comprehensive and integrated approach to Digital Validation tools, human factors, and processes will allow teams to navigate the incorporation of Computer Software Assurance (CSA) methodology, DevOps, Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) and other advanced test automation frameworks, where appropriate.

About the Founder: Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo has 20 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry, specializing in regulatory compliance strategy and computer systems validation. Dori’s focus has been on risk-based strategy and compliance since she started consulting at Genilogix, continuing through to her role as Director of Quality Systems for Healthcare and Life Sciences at Avnet. As a fractional VP of Quality Assurance, she leads BioIT Solutions 1PLATFORM4 Software Suite regulatory and compliance oversight. Most recently as the VP of Strategic Solutions at Tx3 Services, Dori expanded Tx3’s VERA solution and services with a focus on increasing technology adoption and advancing client understanding of compliance, automation, testing, and Digital Validation in the nation’s most visible Life Science enterprises.

For more information see www.ProcellaRX.co

Dori Gonzalez-Acevedo
ProcellaRX, LLC
info@procellarx.co
