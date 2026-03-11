Microwize Launches Remote IT Support Services to Support Regional Business Growth

New Jersey MSP expands offerings with scalable remote helpdesk and outsourced IT support teams for growing businesses

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microwize Technology, a trusted managed service provider serving businesses across New Jersey and the Northeast, today announced the launch of its Remote IT Support Services, providing small and medium-sized businesses with access to professional helpdesk and technical support without the overhead of hiring full-time staff.

As regional businesses continue to grow and embrace hybrid work environments, the demand for reliable, responsive IT support has never been higher. Microwize's new remote support service delivers experienced IT professionals who handle everything from daily helpdesk tickets to complex technical escalations—allowing businesses to focus on their core operations.

"Regional businesses are expanding, but they're hitting a wall when it comes to IT support," said Robert Gabriel at Microwize. "They need more help, but hiring is slow and expensive. Our remote IT support teams give them enterprise-quality service immediately, at a fraction of the cost of building an internal team."

Proven Results with Regional MSPs

Mazteck, a New Jersey-based managed service provider, has already experienced the benefits of Microwize's remote support model. By leveraging Microwize's outsourced IT support teams, Mazteck has been able to scale their client support capabilities without the delays and costs associated with traditional hiring.

"Microwize's remote support team has become an invaluable extension of our operations," said Mario at Mazteck. "They understand MSP workflows, integrate seamlessly with our systems, and allow us to deliver better service to our clients while focusing our internal team on strategic initiatives."

Comprehensive Remote Support Coverage

Microwize's Remote IT Support Services include:

-24/7 Helpdesk Support for user issues and technical requests

-Remote troubleshooting for hardware, software, and connectivity problems

-User onboarding and offboarding support

-Ticket management and escalation handling

-Proactive monitoring and issue prevention

Built for Growing Businesses

The service is designed specifically for managed service providers, healthcare IT environments, and professional services organizations—sectors where Microwize has deep experience understanding unique operational needs and compliance requirements.

Unlike traditional break-fix support, Microwize's outsourced IT support teams work as an extension of each client's business, learning their systems, understanding their users, and providing consistent, high-quality support that keeps operations running smoothly.

Flexible and Cost-Effective

Businesses can scale IT support up or down based on their needs easily. Many businesses see a return on investment within 60 days through reduced downtime, improved productivity, and elimination of costly hiring and training expenses.

Supporting Regional Economic Growth

By making professional IT support accessible and affordable, Microwize is helping regional businesses compete more effectively, grow their operations, and create jobs—all while maintaining the technology infrastructure needed for success in today's digital economy.

Availability

Microwize's Remote IT Support Services are available immediately to businesses throughout New Jersey and the broader Northeast region. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit microwize.com.

About Microwize

Microwize is a New Jersey-based managed service provider delivering comprehensive IT solutions including managed services, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and remote IT support to small and medium businesses across the region.

