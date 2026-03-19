With Doctor Waits Averaging 31 Days, Vosita Aims to Close the Gap

New feature lets patients request appointments even when calendars appear full, helping practices capture demand that would otherwise disappear.

We built this feature because we believe no patient should hit a dead end when they’re trying to get care, and no provider should be invisible to the patients who want to see them.” — Robert Gabriel

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The average wait time to see a physician in the United States has reached 31 days, the longest on record, according to AMN Healthcare’s 2025 Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times. That figure has climbed 48 percent since 2004 and shows no signs of slowing. For the patients who search online for a provider and find no available appointments, the journey often ends right there.

Vosita, the healthcare scheduling and practice growth platform, is addressing that problem with a new appointment request feature designed to eliminate the dead end in digital scheduling. When a patient searches for a provider on Vosita and finds no open slots, they can now submit an appointment request directly to that provider instead of being turned away with a “not available” message.

The Scheduling Gap No One Is Tracking

Research shows that 61 percent of patients have skipped doctor appointments due to challenges associated with scheduling. When patients encounter a “not available” message on a provider’s profile, most do not call the office, check back later, or try a different route. They leave. In many cases, they delay care altogether. According to the Philips Future Health Index 2025 report, one in three patients said their health worsened because they did not see a doctor sooner, and one in four eventually required hospitalization.

Yet this patient intent goes entirely unrecorded. Unlike a missed phone call or an abandoned shopping cart, there is no log when a patient leaves a scheduling platform because a provider had no availability. The provider never knows someone wanted to see them. The patient gets no follow-up path. It is a silent failure at the top of the healthcare access funnel, happening thousands of times every day across the industry.

How Vosita’s Appointment Request Feature Works

With Vosita's new Appointment Request feature, patients who find a provider on Vosita but see no available appointments can submit a request directly through the platform. The provider receives the request and can respond when availability opens. The patient stays connected to the provider they selected rather than being redirected or lost entirely.

The result is a shift from binary scheduling, where a provider is either bookable or not, to a model where patient intent is always captured and acted upon. Many providers are willing to make room for a patient in need, especially someone seeking care for the first time, but until now that flexibility only existed over the phone. Appointment requests bring it online, giving providers visibility into demand they have never had before and turning a full calendar into an open door.

Turning Unavailability Into Opportunity

“When a patient takes the time to search for a provider, that moment of intent matters. It shouldn’t end with a closed door,” said Robert G. Gabriel, CEO of Vosita. “We built this feature because we believe no patient should hit a dead end when they’re trying to get care, and no provider should be invisible to the patients who want to see them. This is about keeping both sides connected, even when the calendar says there’s no room today.”

An Industry Ready for Change

The feature arrives at a time when the healthcare industry is rapidly embracing digital tools to improve patient access and reduce administrative burden. Seventy percent of healthcare payers and providers are actively pursuing AI and digital technology implementation, according to recent industry data. Physician adoption of health AI nearly doubled in a single year, rising from 38 percent in 2023 to 66 percent in 2024 according to the American Medical Association.

Yet scheduling remains stubbornly analog for most practices. Only 11 percent of medical group leaders report that a majority of their patients schedule appointments using digital tools, according to MGMA. Forty percent of online appointments are booked outside of regular business hours, underscoring the need for scheduling systems that work around the clock and beyond simple slot-filling.

“Providers invest in their online presence to attract new patients, but if the scheduling experience can’t handle the moment a patient is ready to connect, that investment is wasted,” said Gabriel. “Appointment requests close that gap. They turn unavailability from a lost patient into a future appointment.”

Availability

Vosita’s Appointment Request feature is now available to healthcare providers using the Vosita platform. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit vosita.com.

About Vosita

Vosita is a healthcare access and scheduling platform that helps patients find in-network doctors, compare provider options, and book visits online in minutes. Patients can search by specialty, insurance, location, visit type, and availability without needing to make phone calls. Primary care practices and other healthcare providers use Vosita to increase their visibility and make it easier for new and existing patients to access timely care.

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