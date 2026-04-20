BenaVest Joins Gyde to Deliver AI-Powered Platform for ACA and Medicare Health Insurance Agents

BenaVest partners with Gyde to deliver AI-powered tools to help insurance agents save time, automate workflows, improve retention, and grow faster.

We’re equipping agents with tools that help them save time, improve efficiency, and focus on serving clients while continuing to grow their business compliantly.” — Joe Gannon, CEO of BenaVest

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenaVest, a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) supporting ACA, Medicare, and ancillary insurance agents, today announced a strategic partnership with Gyde , an AI-powered brokerage platform designed to improve operational efficiency for insurance agents and agencies. The collaboration combines BenaVest’s nationwide broker network, carrier relationships, and agent support infrastructure with Gyde’s automation technology and operational expertise to help agents streamline workflows, reduce administrative tasks, and free up more time for client growth.BenaVest currently supports thousands of insurance agents and hundreds of agencies nationwide, with a strong presence in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas. Through this partnership, both new and existing agents gain access to AI-driven tools designed to automate client onboarding, simplify renewal management, and identify cross-selling opportunities across ACA Marketplace plans, Medicare coverage, life insurance, annuities, dental, vision, and supplemental products.Since its founding in 2014, BenaVest has built one of the most established national Medicare and ACA FMO agency platforms for agents and brokers. The partnership with Gyde enhances BenaVest’s infrastructure with automation designed to help agents operate more efficiently, reduce manual workload, and scale their agencies without adding additional administrative burden.“Partnering with Gyde represents a major step forward for our broker community,” said Joe Gannon, CEO of BenaVest. “Our focus has always been helping insurance agents grow with strong carrier contracts, carrier product training, and support. By integrating Gyde’s AI-powered automation and operational capabilities, we’re equipping agents with tools that help them save time, improve efficiency, and focus on serving clients while continuing to grow their business compliantly. We truly believe that together we are now able to offer agents a marketing and AI platform that will go unmatched in the industry for some time.”Gyde has announced its acquisition of BenaVest, which builds on Gyde’s momentum after raising $60 million in funding led by Lightspeed . BenaVest agents will continue to benefit from the organization’s established contracting support, training resources through InsureUniversity, and dedicated broker support teams, now enhanced with AI-powered technology designed to improve productivity and drive client engagement.Key capabilities available to contracted BenaVest agents and agencies include GydeOS, an automation engine designed to reduce administrative and client service tasks, and Gia, an intelligent AI assistant that supports client communications via SMS and voice. These tools help insurance agents manage renewals, provide coverage updates, identify cross-selling opportunities, and maintain client engagement throughout the year.Will Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of Gyde, said, “BenaVest has assembled a national network of brokers who play a vital role in helping individuals and families navigate important insurance coverage decisions. We’re excited to combine our AI platform with their distribution infrastructure to help agents operate more efficiently and serve their clients more effectively.”Sam Wiener, Co-Founder and COO of Gyde, added, “Insurance agents and brokers have long operated with fragmented tools and manual processes that stunt their growth. Our goal is to provide practical AI solutions that help partners like BenaVest and their nationwide network of agents unlock unprecedented growth through more efficient renewals, enrollment, cross-selling, and client service.”The partnership is designed to support both existing BenaVest agents and new agencies and brokers joining Benavest. Agents will continue to have access to BenaVest’s carrier portfolio, nationwide contracting opportunities, training programs, and broker support resources— across key lines of business, including ACA, Medicare, ancillary, and Life— now enhanced with automation tools designed to help agents and agencies work more efficiently and grow their book of business.Insurance agents and agencies interested in joining BenaVest to access these AI-powered efficiency tools, nationwide carrier contracts, and agent support resources can learn more at www.benavest.com or access onboarding support through www.insureuniversity.com About BenaVestBenaVest is a national Field Marketing Organization (FMO) specializing in ACA Marketplace, Medicare, life insurance, annuities, dental, vision, and ancillary products. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, BenaVest supports more than 45,000 insurance agents and 300+ agencies nationwide through carrier contracting, training, and broker support resources. BenaVest helps independent agents and agencies grow by providing access to multiple carriers, nationwide coverage solutions, and operational support.About GydeGyde is an AI-native brokerage platform headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in New York City. Designed for modern insurance professionals, Gyde combines artificial intelligence with broker-focused tools to streamline client servicing, renewals, cross-selling, and compliance, to unlock unprecedented growth.

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