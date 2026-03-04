ALLATRA and Bolivia Launch Strategic Cooperation on Climate Security

José Ríos, ALLATRA Representative in Latin America; Alfredo Troche Machicao, Vice Minister of Civil Defense of Bolivia; and Grecia Paola Molina, Local Coordinator of ALLATRA Working meeting between ALLATRA and the Vice Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia on strategic cooperation in the field of natural and climate risk management Working meeting between ALLATRA and the Vice Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia on strategic cooperation in the field of natural and climate risk management

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Paz, Bolivia, February 25, 2025 — The Vice Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia and the ALLATRA Global Research Center (ALLATRA GRC) are launching a joint cooperation program aimed at improving the quality of public decision-making and developing an integrated risk management system in the context of climate and geodynamic challenges.As part of this initiative, the parties held a working meeting focused on developing mechanisms for international cooperation to strengthen prevention, monitoring, and response to climate risks, natural disasters, and geodynamic processes in the Plurinational State of Bolivia.The dialogue took place within the framework of Bolivia’s national policy on protecting human life and reducing risks, implemented by the Government of Bolivia. Priority is given to the use of specialized technical information, innovative solutions, and international partnerships to support responsible decision-making amid the increasing frequency of extreme climate events.The meeting was chaired by Alfredo Troche Machicao, Vice Minister of Civil Defense of Bolivia, together with José Ríos, ALLATRA Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean. The discussion was also attended by Grecia Paola Molina, Local Coordinator of ALLATRA and expert of the ALLATRA Global Research Center (Applied Research and Strategy Unit), as well as Dr. Beatriz Pierola, National Coordinator of the Vice Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia, and the Ministry’s technical specialists.Special attention was given to strengthening the institutional capacity of the State through access to high-level analytical support, verified data, and interdisciplinary assessments. This approach makes it possible to improve the accuracy of forecasting and the effectiveness of response measures, as well as to develop inter-agency solutions based on reliable and timely information.Bolivia is currently facing growing vulnerability to floods, droughts, wildfires, landslides, and seismic activity, which directly affects public safety, the economy, and the country’s ecosystems. In this context, the need to strengthen the scientific and analytical foundation for developing effective public policies, preventive programs, and regulatory mechanisms aimed at reducing potential losses was emphasized.Cooperation with the ALLATRA Global Research Center will help complement the work of national research institutions through data integration, the exchange of specialized expertise, and collaboration with academic and international institutions. This will create a basis for a more systematic and technologically advanced approach to risk reduction.The Vice Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia also expressed interest in participating in the Sendai Dialogue Platform — an initiative launched by ALLATRA in 2025 with the participation of the Embassy of Japan and operating in line with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.The parties emphasized the importance of inter-ministerial coordination, recognizing that disaster prevention and strengthening national resilience are shared responsibilities of the State. The role of active climate diplomacy in the context of global threats was highlighted separately. The Vice Minister noted that Bolivia’s participation in multilateral formats is consistent with the strategic course of the current government and requires the presentation of well-balanced initiatives supported by verified technical information and aimed at protecting the interests of the country, the region, and the international community as a whole.The meeting concluded with confirmation of the parties’ readiness to establish a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening inter-agency cooperation, improving the quality of public decision-making, and enhancing Bolivia’s international presence in the field of comprehensive risk reduction and protection of human life.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters, promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV likewise bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.About the ALLATRA Global Research CenterThe ALLATRA Global Research Center (ALLATRA GRC) is a specialized research and analytical center operating within the framework of the non-profit organization ALLATRA International Public Movement USA (ALLATRA IPM USA).The Center brings together volunteer experts and carries out interdisciplinary research on global challenges, in particular climatic and geodynamic processes, environmental risks (including the impact of micro- and nanoplastics), as well as issues related to the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.The Center's activities are based on the analysis of open data. Research results are published in the public domain and intended for use by the scientific community, government agencies, and NGOs. ALLATRA GRC is also included in the EU Transparency Register.

