Conference in Support of Ukraine Organized by Pastor Burns and Spiritual Diplomats on ALLATRA Platform in D.C.

"Freedom Has a Name, and It's Called Ukraine" Conference Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman, Chief Rabbi of Kyiv and Ukraine; Pastor Mark Burns, Spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump; Chairman, Spiritual Diplomats; Iuliia Iatsyk, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine Christopher Anderson, State Department official, Cultural Attache in the U.S. Department of State; Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA Movement, Global risk strategy specialist with professional training at Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Law School Vitaliy Orlov, Co-founder of Ukrainian Week in Washington, D.C. Coordinator of the Prayer Movement “Intercessors for Ukraine”; Captain Gary (Yuri) Tabach, United States Navy (Ret.) Mykola Kuleba, CEO and co-founder of "Save Ukraine"; Pavlo Frolov, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Freedom Has a Name, and It’s Called Ukraine” conference was held on February 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Capitol Complex (Rayburn House Office Building). The event was organized under the leadership of Pastor Mark Burns, Spiritual Advisor to President Donald Trump, and his global initiative Spiritual Diplomats, on the platform of the ALLATRA International Public Movement.The bipartisan gathering brought together the U.S. State Department officials, Members of the Ukrainian Parliament, military leaders, spiritual leaders, and humanitarian advocates — all united in unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, freedom, and the safe return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.Throughout the conference, speakers addressed the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe caused by Russian aggression: the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure, the abduction and forced re-education of Ukrainian children, the persecution of religious communities, and the tireless resistance of the Ukrainian people. Participants emphasized that Ukraine's fight is not merely a territorial conflict — it is a battle for the very idea of freedom and the future of the international order.Speakers unanimously called for continued military and humanitarian assistance, real security guarantees for Ukraine, accountability for war crimes, and the reunification of stolen children with their families. The conference also highlighted the critical role of spiritual diplomacy — faith-driven leadership that transcends political divisions and speaks directly to human conscience.Pastor Mark Burns, Spiritual Advisor to President Donald Trump and Chairman of Spiritual Diplomats, opened the conference with a passionate call to action. He spoke about the urgent need for a just peace agreement with real security guarantees, the importance of bipartisan unity in supporting Ukraine, and the moral imperative to stand against tyranny. Pastor Burns emphasized: "We won't celebrate until there's a real, long-lasting peace agreement with real security measurements to protect the sovereign nation called Ukraine. Supporting Ukraine is 'America First' — because if we don't stop Russia now, we will face a larger war later."Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman, Chief Rabbi of Kyiv and Ukraine, spoke about remaining in Ukraine since the first day of the war, the suffering of civilians under constant shelling, and the historical parallels between Russia's current actions and the persecution of Jewish children under the tsarist regime. Rabbi Azman declared: "Ukrainian people don't want to go back to slavery. They want freedom, and freedom has a name — it's called Ukraine."Iuliia Iatsyk, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine, delivered a deeply personal and emotional testimony about life under Russian occupation. She spoke about the torture chambers, the forced "Russification" of Ukrainian children, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and her own family's displacement from her beloved hometown of Vasylivka. Ms. Iatsyk stated: "Freedom for me is coming back home. Ukraine is fighting for the democratic values cultivated here in America and in Europe — for freedom, for truth, for life."Christopher Anderson, Cultural Attaché at the U.S. Department of State, shared his firsthand experience from a recent visit to Ukraine with Assistant Secretary of State Riley Barnes. He spoke about the systematic abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children, the horrific testimonies of those who escaped Russian occupation, and the U.S. government's commitment to bringing these children home. Mr. Anderson stated: "We are dedicated to guaranteeing the safe return of Ukrainian children to their families. That commitment is unwavering."Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA International Public Movement, graduate of Harvard Kennedy School of Government and Harvard Law School, delivered a powerful address about the essence of Ukrainian resistance — the instinct to protect. She spoke about the devastating human cost which the Ukrainian nation pays to tame Russian aggression, the threat of Russian disinformation warfare, and the documented persecution of ALLATRA by the Kremlin for supporting Ukraine. Ms. Ovtsynova stated: "Millions of Ukrainians are protecting not just Ukraine — they are protecting freedom itself. When Ukraine stands firm, the principle stands firm that a human being matters more than the imperial ambitions of any tyrant."Captain Gary (Yuri) Tabach, United States Navy (Ret.), shared his personal journey from escaping the Soviet Union as a teenager to serving 26 years in the U.S. Navy and ultimately dedicating 12 years to supporting Ukraine. He spoke about the nature of true leadership in times of crisis and the moral duty to fight evil. Captain Tabach declared: "All that evil needs to win is for good people to do nothing. We will rally around our leaders — around President Trump, around Rabbi Azman, and around Pastor Burns."Vitaliy Orlov, Co-Founder of Ukrainian Week in Washington, D.C. and Coordinator of the Prayer Movement "Intercessors for Ukraine," spoke about the spiritual dimension of Ukraine's struggle, the destruction of over 700 churches by Russian forces, and the killing of nearly 70 Ukrainian priests and pastors. He stated:“Christian Ukraine today is a frontline of the Christian civilization… If all pastors around the world united under the idea of spiritual diplomacy, we would never have wars. People and children wouldn't die, and the truth would prevail.”Mykola Kuleba, CEO and Co-Founder of Save Ukraine, presented a video documenting the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children and reported on his organization's dangerous rescue missions. He spoke about the over 20,000 children stolen by Russia, stripped of their identities, and forced into re-education camps designed to erase their Ukrainian heritage. Mr. Kuleba reported: "We have rescued 1,141 children from Russia and occupied territories. At least 20,000 children have been abducted — stripped of their names, language, faith, and families."Pavlo Frolov, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine and Head of the Commission on the Rights of Internally Displaced Persons, spoke about the unprecedented scale of displacement caused by the war — 4.5 million internally displaced persons, 6.9 million refugees abroad, and reconstruction costs exceeding $524 billion. He emphasized the moral foundation of spiritual diplomacy in addressing such crises. Mr. Frolov stated: "Peace means more than a ceasefire. It means restoring lives, communities, and human dignity. But recovery is impossible without security. If the aggressor keeps the ability to attack again, rebuilding turns into endless repairs under constant threat."The participants of "Freedom Has a Name, and It's Called Ukraine" conference affirmed their commitment to stand with Ukraine — today and the very single day, because Ukraine courageously continues to defend not only its own land but the sacred principles upon which the free world is built: human dignity, sovereignty, and the right of every nation to determine its own future.Slava Ukraini! Glory to Ukraine!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.