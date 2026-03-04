Code Exposes A Hidden Conspiracy Inside An Elite Academy Built To Control The Future

Author Jon Gibson Code: The Elite Prodigies Series

Jon Gibson delivers a fast paced, cinematic debut set in a rebuilt world where power defines status and secrets threaten survival.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jon Gibson introduces readers to a bold new dystopian vision in Code: The Elite Prodigies Series, a gripping science fiction novel set in a world reconstructed after catastrophic collapse. In this reimagined Earth, a new race of enhanced humans known as the Elites has risen to power, reshaping society and unifying the planet under a single governing structure. But beneath the surface of this engineered utopia lies a dangerous and destabilizing truth.

The Elites possess extraordinary abilities that distinguish them from ordinary humanity. They have established prestigious academies designed to cultivate and refine the talents of the next generation. These institutions promise excellence, discipline, and order. Yet within their walls, ambition, rivalry, and secrecy simmer just below the surface.

At the center of the story is Ethan Crambe, the rebellious son of one of the nation’s most powerful leaders. After being expelled from his former academy, Ethan is transferred to a new institution under strict orders to correct his behavior. Determined to prove himself, he quickly becomes entangled in a shocking incident when fellow student Benjamin Valdez is attacked under brutal and mysterious circumstances.

What begins as a troubling event soon unravels into something far more sinister. As Ethan and Benjamin are drawn into a web of hidden agendas and buried truths, they uncover a conspiracy that threatens to fracture the very foundation of their society. Their search for answers transforms into a perilous fight for survival, forcing them to question loyalty, authority, and the meaning of humanity itself.

Code combines pulse pounding action with layered world building, exploring themes of power, identity, and control in a society that claims perfection. Gibson crafts a narrative that challenges readers to consider who truly governs a world built on enhanced ability and centralized authority.

Jon Gibson is an emerging voice in speculative fiction, bringing cinematic intensity and sharp pacing to his storytelling. With Code, he launches The Elite Prodigies Series, establishing a dynamic foundation for a saga that promises suspense, moral complexity, and expansive world development.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Code-Elite-Prodigies-Jon-Gibson/dp/1969120150

You can view the author’s official website here: https://jongibsonbooks.com

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.