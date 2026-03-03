MPD Investigating Colorado Avenue Fatal Crash

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a fatal crash in the 5400 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest.

On Sunday, March 1, 2026, at approximately 9:57 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to a traffic crash involving a gold 2005 Mercedes-Benz and an electric stand-on Segway scooter in the 5400 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located a man and a juvenile male, who were both on the electric scooter, suffering injuries from the collision. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the juvenile male to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries. After all lifesaving measures failed, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation determined that the 2005 Mercedes-Benz was traveling northbound on 14th Street, Northwest, and drove through the red signal light at 14th Street and Colorado Avenue, Northwest. The Mercedes-Benz made a left turn onto Colorado Avenue, Northwest. At the same time, the scooter was traveling southbound toward the intersection of 14th Street and Colorado Avenue, Northwest. The scooter went through the red signal light, and the Mercedes-Benz struck the electric scooter at the intersection, causing the decedent and the 14-year-old male to be ejected from the scooter. The 2005 Mercedes-Benz drove a short distance on Colorado Avenue, Northwest, until it stopped. The driver and the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Carlos Nahum Castillo Molina, of Northwest, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

