Councilmember Stewart Introduces The Vehicle Recovery Act

MARYLAND, March 3 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Kate Stewart

The expedited legislation would reduce barriers to recovering impounded vehicles, especially those impacted by federal immigration detainment

Montgomery County Councilmember Kate Stewart introduced expedited legislation today that would reduce barriers for families impacted by federal immigration detainment to recover impounded vehicles when the vehicle owner is not present.

“Today I introduced the Vehicle Recovery Act to help lessen the hardships for families after their loved ones have been taken by federal agents,” Councilmember Stewart said. “When our neighbors are taken from our communities, many times their vehicles are left behind on the road and towed thereafter.”

“Impacted families are forced to navigate one hurdle after another, and this bill would facilitate the recovery of their vehicle by a trusted person upon presentation of required documentation. Thank you to my colleagues for cosponsoring this legislation,” Stewart continued.

There has been an increase in individuals in the County who have been detained by federal authorities, resulting in the individual’s car being left behind in the public right-of-way and subsequently towed. If the registered owner is unavailable, and a family member is not listed on the vehicle title, that family member is often unable to retrieve their family's vehicle. This has created significant hardship for affected families. “This law is important because when ICE detains someone and leaves their car behind, families immediately begin facing fines, towing fees, and impossible hurdles just to recover their own vehicle,” said Caro, a MoCo IRC member and mother whose husband was detained by ICE. “In my case, I was told to call a number that never connected me to my detained loved one, while the costs kept adding up. I had to travel far just to try to retrieve the keys, only to face closed offices and more confusion. It was overwhelming and desperate. No family should have to go through this while already dealing with the trauma of detention.”

The Vehicles Recovery Act would outline procedures regarding vehicle redemption, require towing companies to accept alternative documentation that establishes ownership or lawful possession, and establish requirements associated with vehicle release.

Under the expedited legislation, a vehicle may be released to a family member or household member upon presentation of a notarized letter signed by the owner authorizing release of the vehicle to the named individual, or a letter from a lienholder, insurance or rental car company indicating the individual is entitled to custody of the vehicle.

In lieu of a letter, a vehicle may be released to a family member or household member upon presentation of valid photo identification or documentation establishing shared residence or familial relationship.

The legislation would also provide enforcement mechanisms for misconduct related to the release of impounded vehicles.

The Vehicles Recovery Act is cosponsored by Council President Natali Fani-González, Vice President Marilyn Balcombe, and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson, Shebra Evans, Evan Glass, Kristin Mink, Will Jawando, Sidney Katz, and Dawn Luedtke. A public hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

The expedited legislation would sunset four years after its effective date. More information can be found in the staff report.

# # #