Secretary Naig Extends Popular Cattle and Conservation Working Lands Project

Keeping livestock on the land and nutrients out of Iowa’s waterways through farmer-led conservation

DES MOINES, Iowa (Mar. 3, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced a three-year extension of the popular, farmer-led Cattle and Conservation Working Lands Project. The extension renews program agreements in Taylor, Page, Carroll, Cherokee, Guthrie, and Ida counties through December 31, 2028. This allows participating counties to build on strong momentum to expand conservation and livestock-integrated systems on working farms.

Administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) in partnership with local Soil and Water Conservation Districts and other partners, the Cattle and Conservation Working Lands Program connects cattle producers with technical assistance and cost-share funding to implement conservation practices that strengthen soil health and keep more soil and nutrients out of Iowa’s waterways.

“Farmers take their responsibility to be good stewards of the land very seriously because clean water is non-negotiable,” said Secretary Naig. “This farmer-led project proves that conservation does not require taking land out of production. By evaluating every acre, producers can determine what makes sense to farm and what makes sense to hay or graze, optimizing land use, productivity and environmental benefits. That practical approach strengthens our cattle industry and delivers real water quality benefits.”

The program began in Taylor County in 2016 as a pilot project and has now grown to serve farmers and landowners in eight counties: Adams, Carroll, Cherokee, Guthrie, Ida, Page, Taylor, and Woodbury. While agreements in six counties are being renewed, the projects in Adams and Woodbury Counties continue under separate grant timelines and remain active components of the broader eight-county effort.

The program encourages farmers and landowners to convert underperforming or highly erodible acres into pasture and hay ground, strengthening managed grazing systems, and integrating cover crops that provide both forage and water quality benefits. In addition to establishing pasture and cover crops, the project also supports more permanent structural and edge-of-field practices. Together, these responsible farming practices create a comprehensive conservation system that reduces erosion, filters water and enhances long-term soil health while maintaining productive farms.

To date, more than 1,100 producers have participated, demonstrating strong demand for this farmer-led, working lands approach. More than 16,000 acres of less-productive agricultural land have been converted from row crops to pasture and grazing systems. Through the program, participating producers have also established more than 195,000 acres of cover crops, which help hold soil in place and provide forage for livestock. Of the approximately $15 million invested, more than $11.7 million has come directly from IDALS to support implementation.

The program extension comes at an important time for Iowa’s cattle industry, when the national herd is the smallest it has been in more than 75 years. Expanding well-managed pasture and forage systems provides an opportunity to responsibly grow cattle capacity while protecting water quality. This model could also help inform future Farm Bill discussions, including potential reforms to programs like CRP or the development of new working lands conservation concepts that keep acres productive while delivering measurable environmental benefits. Secretary Naig continues to look for opportunities to expand the popular program to more Iowa counties as additional partners and funding become available.

Interested farmers or landowners in these eight counties should contact their local USDA service center for more information. Applications are funded on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on funding availability.