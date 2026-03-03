Governor Newsom announces appointments 3.3.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Caroline Thomas Jacobs, of El Cerrito, has been appointed Director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Thomas Jacobs has been Director of California’s Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety since 2021. She was Director of the Wildlife Safety Division at the California Public Utilities Commission from 2019 to 2021. Thomas Jacobs served in several positions in the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2014 to 2019, including Chief of Response Headquarters Operations and Statewide Data Sharing Coordinator within the State Threat Assessment Center. She was Regional Project Manager for the Bay Area Urban Area Security Initiative from 2013 to 2014. Thomas Jacobs was East Bay Hub Planner within the Emergency Services Division at the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff in 2013. She was an emergency preparedness independent consultant from 2010 to 2013. Thomas Jacobs was Senior Manager for Worldwide Apple Retail Service at Apple, Inc from 1999 to 2007. Thomas Jacobs earned a Master of Arts degree in Women’s Studies from San Francisco State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Women’s Studies from Hamilton College. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $254,455. Thomas Jacobs is a Democrat.

Megan Kirkeby, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Kirkeby has been Deputy Director of Housing Policy Development at the California Department of Housing and Community Development since 2020, where she was Assistant Deputy Director of Fair Housing from 2018 to 2020 and Policy Research Specialist from 2015 to 2018. She held two positions at the California Housing Partnership Corporation from 2012 to 2015, including Policy Director from 2014 to 2015 and Sustainable Housing Policy Manager from 2012 to 2014. Kirkeby was a Community Equity Intern at PolicyLink, in 2011. She was a Policy Associate at the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California from 2008 to 2010. Kirkeby earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz. She earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of California Los Angeles, Luskin School of Public Affairs. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,216. Kirkeby is a Democrat.

Sean Hammer, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Human Resources. Hammer has been Deputy Director of Administrative Services at the California Department of State Hospitals since 2022, where she was Chief of Human Resources from 2017 to 2022. Hammer served in various roles at the California Department of Community Services and Development from 2013 to 2017, including Staff Services Manager III and Staff Services Manager II. She served in various roles at the California Secretary of State from 2011 to 2013, including Staff Services Manager I and Training Officer II. Hammer was a Training Officer at the California State Lottery from 2010 to 2011. She was a Training Specialist at VSP Vision Care from 2005 to 2010. Hammer earned a Master of Arts degree in Workforce Development Advocacy from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Science in Career and Technical Studies from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate Confirmation and the compensation is $200,796. Hammer is registered without party preference.

Angela Musallam, of Folsom, has been appointed Deputy Director for Communications at the California Department of Human Resources. Musallam has been Assistant Secretary of Communications at the California Government Operations Agency since 2024. She was a Communications Director at the California State Senate from 2023 to 2024. Musallam was the Public Information Officer and Social Media Director at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office from 2018 to 2023. She was a News Reporter at CBS Sacramento from 2016 to 2018. Colarusso was the Bureau Chief for the KHSL/KNVN from 2014 to 2016. She served in various roles at KPIX-TV from 2011 to 2014, including News Writer, Editor and Production Assistant. Musallam earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts at San Franscisco State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $145,008. Musallam is registered without party preference.

Theresa Biby, of West Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Program Support at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Biby has been the Acting Deputy Director of Division of Rehabilitative Programs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2025. She was the Assistant Deputy Director for California Correctional Health Care Services from 2021 to 2024. Biby held multiple positions in the Department of Motor Vehicles from 2010 to 2021, including Chief of Staff and Fiscal Resource Manager, Infrastructure Planning Management and Accounting Analyst, and Budget Analyst. She was the Analyst at the California Department of Education, Data Management from 2007 to 2010. Biby earned a Master of Public Administration degree from National University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. This position does not require Senate Confirmation and the compensation is $182,004. Biby is registered without party preference.

Melinda McRae, of Cypress, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Office of Communications at the California Department of Public Health. McRae has been Assistant Deputy Director of the Office of Communications at the California Department of Public Health since 2022. She was Acting Division Chief of the Office of Public Affairs at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System from 2016 to 2022. McRae was the Assistant Director of Communications of the Office of Public Affairs at the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery from 2013 to 2016. She was Media Unit Chief in the Tobacco Control Branch at the California Department of Public Health from 2011 to 2012, where she was Social Marketing Specialist in Public Affairs from 2009 to 2011. McRae was a Vice President at Fleishman Hillard International Communications from 1998 to 2008. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Rhetoric Communications from University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $168,588. McRae is registered without party preference.

Ricardo Mendoza, of Whittier, has been appointed Deputy General Manager at California Exposition Park. Mendoza has been Chief Business Development Officer at the Coalition for Responsible Community Development since 2022 and an Adjunct Instructor at East Los Angeles Community College since 2016. He was Vice President at the Lee Andrews Group from 2016 to 2022. Mendoza was Deputy District Director in the Office of Congresswoman Linda T. Sanchez in the United States House of Representatives from 2015 to 2016. He was Senior Aide in the Office of Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard in the United States House of Representatives from 2009 to 2015. Mendoza was Field Representative and Case Manager in the Office of Congresswoman Laura Richardson in the United States House of Representatives from 2008 to 2009. He held several positions in the Office of Councilwoman Jan Perry of the Los Angeles City Council from 2002 to 2008, including Field Deputy and Associate Planning Deputy. Mendoza earned a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, Northridge and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $190,008. Mendoza is a Democrat.

Jacob Johnson, of Bakersfield, has been appointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. Johnson has been an Officer at the California Highway Patrol since 2002. He is the President of the California Association of Highway Patrolmen. Johnson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California Coast University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Johnson is registered without party preference.

Benjamin Therriault, of Martinez, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where he has served since 2024. Therriault has been a Police Sergeant at the Richmond Police Department since 2023, where he was a Police Officer from 2009 to 2023. He was a Corporate Security Officer at the Golden 1 Credit Union from 2007 to 2008. Therriault served as a Military Police Officer for the United States Air Force from 2001 to 2007. He is the Vice President of the Peace Officer’s Research Association of California and a member of the Richmond Police Activities League. Therriault earned a Masters in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from the University of San Francisco. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Therriault is a Democrat.

Justin Doering, of Moorpark, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where he has served since 2024. Doering has been the President of Ventura County Deputy Sheriff’s Association since 2024. He served in multiple positions at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office since 2011, including Senior Deputy Sheriff, Deputy Sheriff, and Sheriff’s Cadet II. He is a member of the Peace Officers Research Association of California. Doering earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from the California State University, Channel Islands. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Doering is a Democrat.