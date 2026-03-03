New Nominee for Commission on Ethics and Lobbying

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her intention to formally nominate Dennis Walcott to the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government. In accordance with the Independent Review Committee's procedures, the public will have twenty-one business days to provide comments on the nominee. The nominee will then be presented to the Independent Review Committee, comprised of the deans of New York’s law schools, for review of his qualifications to serve on the Commission.

“The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government plays an essential role in our mission to promote integrity in government, regulate lobbying and increase transparency,” Governor Hochul said. “I am thrilled to nominate Dennis Walcott for the Committee's review and look forward to continuing our work in building trust between New Yorkers and their elected officials.”

Dennis Walcott has been nominated to serve on the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government. The current President and CEO of the Queens Public Library, Walcott previously served as the state-appointed monitor of the East Ramapo School District and as Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education. He also served as Deputy Mayor for Education and Community Development during the Bloomberg Administration and as the President and CEO of the New York Urban League for over 12 years. Dennis graduated from New York City public schools, including P.S. 36, I.S. 192, and Francis Lewis High School, all in Queens. He graduated from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in education in 1973 and 1974, respectively. In 1980, he received his master’s in social work from Fordham University. He is a lifelong resident of Queens.