Author Automations Newsletter Ranks Among Substack Bestsellers in Publishing

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Automations , the twice-weekly Substack newsletter covering AI and automation for independent authors, has become one of the go-to resources in indie publishing for practical guidance on emerging technology — regularly appearing on Substack's bestseller rankings alongside publications with significantly larger teams and budgets.The newsletter is written by Chelle Honiker, a recognized expert in AI and automation for the publishing industry. Honiker is the publisher of Indie Author Magazine, founder of Indie Author Training, and a frequent speaker at industry events including the London Book Fair, Author Nation, ALLi Author Lab, and the Publishing Show in Ireland. She speaks and teaches on the intersection of AI, business automation, and creative work — with a focus on practical implementation rather than theoretical possibility.Author Automations publishes two editions per week. The Monday edition covers advanced technical workflows — building AI agents, configuring automation pipelines, optimizing content for large language models — aimed at authors who are already comfortable with technology. The Saturday edition takes a wider view with practical automation strategies accessible to authors at any skill level, from scheduling social posts to building an email funnel that runs without daily attention.The newsletter's growth reflects a gap in the market. Most AI coverage in publishing either oversimplifies the technology or gets lost in technical jargon that working authors can't act on. Author Automations occupies the middle ground: specific enough to be useful, accessible enough that an author who's never opened a terminal can follow along.Beyond the newsletter, Author Automations operates authorautomations.social, a social media scheduling platform where authors can plan and publish content across 13 channels from a single interface. The platform was built for book marketing workflows specifically — not adapted from a generic social media tool — and serves as an automation endpoint for tools like n8n, Make.com, and Zapier, so authors can queue posts programmatically from their existing systems.Author Automations also runs a mastermind program for authors implementing automation in their businesses, and offers done-for-you automation consulting for authors who want systems built and configured on their behalf.The upcoming AI for Author Business Summit (April 21-22, 2026), hosted by Honiker, extends the newsletter's mission into a two-day virtual event. Day 1 is free and focused on getting AI tools installed and running. Day 2 covers advanced automation — building AI agents, configuring permission systems, and creating content pipelines. Details at aisummit.indieauthortraining.com.Authors can subscribe at authorautomations.com and schedule content at authorautomations.social.

