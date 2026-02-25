Direct2Readers Launches Indie Author Marketplace With Built-In Direct Sales Infrastructure

Direct2Readers, the author-reader marketplace built by Athenia Creative Services, now catalogs tens of thousands of titles from independent authors. uthors who register and claim their titles on Direct2Readers can connect their own sales channels, including BookFunnel for digital delivery and Lulu for print-on-demand fulfillment, giving them a complete direct sales infrastructure without building a st

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct2Readers , the author-reader marketplace built by Athenia Creative Services, now catalogs tens of thousands of titles from independent authors. When an author hasn't yet claimed or added their title to the platform, Direct2Readers defaults to Bookshop.org to power the purchase — keeping the transaction squarely within the indie bookselling ecosystem.The Bookshop.org fallback means readers always have a way to buy, and authors always have a listing working on their behalf. Authors who register and claim their titles on Direct2Readers can connect their own sales channels, including BookFunnel for digital delivery and Lulu for print-on-demand fulfillment, giving them a complete direct sales infrastructure without building a standalone e-commerce site.Bestselling authors including Annabelle Chase and Katie Cross are already represented on the platform. Direct2Readers supports product types that most marketplaces ignore — Kickstarter campaigns, serial fiction, video content, and LitRPG titles alongside traditional ebooks and print books.A direct integration with TikTok Shop is slated for Q2 2026. BookTok has become one of the most powerful discovery channels for fiction, and the integration will allow registered authors on Direct2Readers to sell directly through TikTok without leaving the platform."Most platforms make authors choose between discoverability and direct sales. We built Direct2Readers so they don't have to pick," said Chelle Honiker, Managing Partner of Athenia Creative Services. "And if an author hasn't claimed their title yet, Bookshop.org makes sure readers can still buy from an indie-friendly source."Direct2Readers integrates with StorytellerOS, Athenia Creative's publishing platform currently in private beta, providing a connected workflow from manuscript to marketplace.Authors can register and claim their titles at direct2readers.com.

