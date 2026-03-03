This week, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing February 27 as Dominican Independence Day in the City of Boston.

Offered by Councilors Pepen, Santana, and Mejia, who are all of Dominican heritage, the resolution marks the 1844 independence of the Dominican Republic as a sovereign nation and honors the heroism of the country’s founding fathers Juan Pablo Duarte, Francisco del Rosario Sánchez, and Matías Ramón Mella.

The resolution highlights the significant contributions of Boston’s Dominican community, which makes up approximately 6 percent of the city’s population. Dominicans enrich Boston’s cultural fabric across neighborhoods, support the local economy through more than 500 businesses and hundreds of millions of dollars in spending, and serve in a range of public service roles.

The resolution affirms the City of Boston’s commitment to honoring the heritage of the communities that call Boston home, particularly immigrant neighbors who have worked to build new lives in the city. It also recognizes Dominican Independence Day as an opportunity to celebrate Dominican culture, including its dance, cuisine, music, and traditions.

A flag-raising ceremony in celebration of Dominican Independence Day will take place on March 3, 2026 at 11 AM on City Hall Plaza.