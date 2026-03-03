Copley Plaza Hotel Study Report

The Boston Landmarks Commission has posted a study report on the proposed designation of the Copley Plaza Hotel in Back Bay as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.

The Copley Plaza Hotel is significant to the city, the Commonwealth, and the New England region as one of Boston’s most prominent hotels for over 110 years. The hotel has notable historical associations with the evolution of the hospitality industry as it was the first hotel in the world to have an international reservation system and to accept credit cards, in addition to other advances. The hotel has hosted many notable events and guests, including most American presidents since 1912 and many foreign dignitaries and entertainment celebrities.

The Copley Plaza Hotel is also a monumental and architecturally significant example of the Italian Renaissance Revival style. It is also known for its structural innovations and exceptionally elaborate interiors. The hotel is a prominent character-defining element of one of Boston’s most iconic urban spaces, Copley Plaza.

Therefore, Boston Landmarks Commission staff recommends that the Commission designate the Copley Plaza Hotel as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended. If designated, the Standards and Criteria in this report will serve as guidelines for the Commission’s review of proposed changes to the property, with the goal of protecting the historic integrity of the landmark and its setting.

