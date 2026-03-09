A Day to Recognize Women’s Leadership in Boston

This week, the Council celebrates the achievements and contributions of women across Boston, shining a spotlight on their leadership and impact.

A resolution offered by Councilors Durkan and Breadon recognizing March 8, 2026, as International Women’s Day in the City of Boston was adopted.

Since 1975, the United Nations has recognized International Women’s Day as a global observance honoring women’s achievements while calling for continued action to advance economic, political, and social equality. The 2026 theme, “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,” underscores the importance of addressing discriminatory laws, inequitable systems, and harmful social norms that continue to limit opportunity for women worldwide.

The resolution also highlights Boston’s longstanding role in advancing women’s leadership across fields including government, medicine and biotechnology, education, entrepreneurship, and athletics. It recognizes the leadership of Michelle Wu, Boston’s first woman and first Asian American mayor, as well as former Boston City Councilors Andrea Campbell, Lydia Edwards, and Ayanna Pressley.

Through this resolution, the Council celebrates the contributions of women across the City and reaffirms Boston’s commitment to ensuring women of every background have the opportunity to lead and thrive.