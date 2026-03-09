Advancing Health Equity: City Council Acts to Address Disparities in Boston

The City Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Santana, Culpepper, and Worrell supporting efforts to end health disparities impacting Boston’s Black community.

According to the Boston Public Health Commission’s (BPHC) recent Black Life Expectancy Report, Black residents in Boston have the lowest life expectancy of any racial or ethnic group, with an average lifespan of 77.8 years compared to 80.5 years among other residents. Black males experience the largest gap, living 9.3 years fewer than other men in the city, while Black females live 6.4 years fewer than other women.

The report highlights that these gaps are driven largely by preventable deaths before age 65, including unintentional overdoses, heart disease, and cancers. Disparities also vary within the Black community; for example, Haitian residents experience higher mortality rates, while Cabo Verdean residents face elevated risks from accidental overdoses.

The resolution commends BPHC’s $1,000,000 investment in organizations improving Black men’s health, their partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for cancer prevention and treatment, and initiatives such as the Black Life Expectancy Report Press Conference and the upcoming Black Men’s Health Activation Summit.

The Council affirms its support for meaningful action to eliminate life expectancy gaps, advance health justice, and ensure all Boston residents can access the care needed to live long, healthy, and fulfilling lives.