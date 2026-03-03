Dani Lewis Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dani Lewis, founder of IKNP Solutions, is set to appear on Daymond John’s Next Level CEO, where she shares her inspiring pivot from a 30-year journalism career to becoming a self-taught no-code app innovator.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Lewis explores how embracing curiosity and reinvention can unlock entirely new industries, and breaks down how resilience, no-code technology, and purpose-driven innovation can fuel measurable success at any stage of life.Dani’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/danielle-lewis

