Linda M. Bolton Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linda M. Bolton, Minister of Fitness and founder of Stay Faithfully Fit, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where she shares how resilience, faith, and discipline transformed her life from poverty to purpose-driven leadership.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Bolton explores how growing up in poverty and feeling like the “odd person in the room” forged her fighting spirit, and breaks down how discipline, faith, and self-leadership can transform adversity into purpose and lasting impact.Linda’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/linda-m-bolton

