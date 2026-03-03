Amanda Heller Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda Heller, Air Force veteran and founder of Lone Loba, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where she shares how resilience, identity, and service shaped her transition from military life to purpose-driven entrepreneurship.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Heller explores how military upbringing, service overseas, and the challenges of transitioning to civilian life reshaped her sense of identity, and breaks down how resilience, self-discovery, and reclaiming personal authority can drive lasting change in both life and leadership.Amanda’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/amanda-heller

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.