Treena E. Reynolds, Recognized by Influential Women, as a Transformational Coach, Intuitive Healer, Evox Practitioner

BERTHOUD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Individuals Worldwide to Rewrite Their Stories, Heal Deeply, and Live PurposefullyTreena E. Reynolds is a transformational coach, intuitive healer, photographer, Evox Practitioner, international speaker, and author, operating Wisdom Infinita LLC. Her life’s work is dedicated to helping individuals retrain their minds, rewrite limiting patterns, and reconnect with their true identity. Through a holistic, science-backed, and spiritually aligned approach, Treena empowers clients to overcome personal obstacles and create meaningful change in their relationships, careers, and overall life purpose.Treena’s journey began at the age of fifteen, when a fascination with self-improvement sparked a lifelong commitment to understanding how the brain, body, and subconscious shape human experience. After years in the corporate world, she transitioned fully into entrepreneurship, building a career that blends neuroscience, energy awareness, intuitive guidance, and compassionate communication. Her professional “tool belt” includes Evox Practitioner, Hypnosis, Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT), Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Compassion Key, Geo 1,2,3, EME, and trauma-informed brain retraining. These modalities have enabled her to support clients worldwide, including soldiers healing from PTSD, individuals overcoming childhood conditioning, and anyone seeking profound personal growth.Treena attributes her success to tenacity, continuous learning, and an intense desire to help the world heal for the sake of her children. She approaches her work with an open mindset, embracing opportunities as they arise and trusting that what does not work out simply wasn’t meant to be. This philosophy allows her to navigate challenges with resilience while maintaining a focus on creating lasting, meaningful impact for those she serves.For young women entering her field, Treena emphasizes the importance of self-love, self-care, and financial responsibility. She encourages them to “pay yourself first” and remain open to learning, while avoiding comparisons to media standards or other women. Treena believes every individual is unique and beautiful, and that embracing this truth is essential to building confidence, leadership, and authenticity in one’s career. She also sees significant opportunities in the industry today, as more people seek hope and healing that fosters genuine freedom and transformation. Her work and life are guided by values such as acceptance, ambition, beauty, boldness, compassion, contribution, courtesy, curiosity, fidelity, healing, individuality, and mastery.Beyond her coaching practice, Treena is a creative force and community advocate. Her work as a photographer, author, and international speaker complements her commitment to holistic well-being and personal empowerment. She balances her professional life with meditation, creative expression, time in nature, and intuitive living, while raising two grounded sons and supporting initiatives such as the American Wild Horse Conservation.Through her coaching, storytelling, and mentorship, Treena E. Reynolds continues to inspire individuals worldwide, demonstrating that authentic change begins from within and that every person has the power to rewrite their story. Her dedication to healing, personal growth, and empowerment cements her role as a transformational leader in her field.Learn More about Treena E. Reynolds:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/treena-reynolds or through her website, https://wisdominfinita.org/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

