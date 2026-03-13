Influential Women: Terri Savage EdD: Educational Consultant Advancing Inclusive Systems & Empowering Educational Leaders

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More Than 30 Years Advancing Inclusive Systems, Developing Educational Leaders, and Expanding Opportunity for LearnersLaurel, Maryland – For more than three decades, Terri Savage, EdD, has been committed to expanding access to education and helping leaders build inclusive systems where every learner’s strengths are recognized and opportunity is not left to chance. Dr. Savage is a distinguished Educational Consultant, Connections Coach, Adjunct Professor for Johns Hopkins University, and University Supervisor with the University of Maryland, and a respected voice in inclusive education leadership. She is deeply committed to ensuring that young people – particularly those in rural and underserved communities like the one where she grew up – learn in environments that honor their diverse strengths and meet their individual needs. Inspired by her own childhood experiences, she has devoted her life’s work to advancing inclusive practices, expanding access, and supporting educational leaders in building systems rooted in instructional excellence where every child can thrive.Throughout her career, Dr. Savage has held influential roles across four Maryland school systems – St. Mary’s, Prince George’s, Montgomery, and Howard. Her leadership positions have included Chief Academic Officer, Executive Director of Special Education, Coordinator of Special Education, Regional Special Education Specialist, Instructional Facilitator, Curriculum Supervisor, and university faculty member. She has guided teams of more than 150 professionals at a time, overseen services for several thousand learners from birth through age 21 within a single system, and managed multimillion-dollar budgets while advocating to strengthen policy and increase funding for program development. Dr. Savage holds a Doctorate in Special Education from Johns Hopkins University, Superintendent I and II endorsements, and certifications in Administration and Supervision as well as Professional Coaching.Currently, Dr. Savage partners with school system staff and communities as a consultant specializing in leadership development, inclusive education, differentiated and specialized instruction, and professional learning for teachers, related service providers, and paraeducators. She is also actively working at the university level with prospective and current educators. She is also deeply committed to empowering parents and families with the knowledge and confidence needed to understand and navigate educational systems on behalf of children in the United States and abroad.Dr. Savage attributes her drive and success to the unwavering support of her mother, who not only encouraged her to pursue higher education but fiercely advocated until an academic scholarship for local high schoolers desiring to pursue teaching degrees was considered, opening the door to her college journey. That pivotal moment set her on the path to college and ultimately to a meaningful career in education. Growing up with family members with disabilities further shaped her perspective and deepened her commitment to advocacy and inclusive practices for individuals with special needs. Above all, she credits her faith in God for directing her path and ordering each step of her journey.The values guiding Dr. Savage – both professionally and personally – include authenticity, gratitude, and a steadfast commitment to striving for excellence. She takes pride in honors such as the Alumni Visionary Leader Award for Special Education from Johns Hopkins University, a reflection of the devotion and discipline she brings to the field. Dr. Savage is passionate about fostering collaborative relationships, promoting equitable learning opportunities, and cultivating the connections that support student success. As she continues this work, Dr. Savage remains motivated by the belief that meaningful change is rooted in clarity, compassion, conviction, and courage. Her commitment to doing what is best for all learners remains steadfast.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Savage enjoys creative outlets such as decorating, crafting, and engaging with the arts. She is the proud mother of one adult son, who is her greatest gift and the center of her world. Guided by a strong faith, she leads with purpose and a deep commitment to use every blessing in the service of something greater than herself. While she has worked diligently to lead, grow, and serve, her work is always anchored in the belief that to whom much is given, much is required.Through her decades of experience, unwavering dedication, and values-driven approach, Dr. Terri Savage continues to shape the future of education – empowering students, guiding leaders, supporting families, and strengthening inclusive systems where every learner belongs and has the opportunity to succeed.Learn More about Dr. Terri Savage:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/terri-savage Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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