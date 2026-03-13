Influential Women Profiles Sue Marrero: Director of Project Controls at KMI International, Inc.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Expertise, Innovation, and Mentorship to Deliver Complex Projects Across IndustriesOrlando, Florida – Sue Marrero is a seasoned project and construction management professional with over 20 years of experience leading complex projects and delivering effective solutions. She currently serves as Director of Project Controls at KMI International, Inc., where she leverages her expertise in project planning, resource allocation, risk management, and financial oversight to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget. Known for her ability to interpret complex technical issues and develop actionable strategies, Sue has consistently driven successful outcomes for clients across multiple industries.Throughout her career, Sue has held a variety of leadership roles in project management, including senior project manager and project control lead positions at Universal Creative, Eco Construction & Maintenance, Peak Power, and MasTec. Her professional journey demonstrates a strong proficiency in collaborative problem-solving, team leadership, quality assurance, and cultivating strong relationships with stakeholders and cross-functional teams. Sue’s work highlights her commitment to operational excellence and innovative problem-solving, establishing her as a trusted leader in her field.Sue attributes her success to persistence, curiosity, and learning by doing. Her career began in fast-paced telecom deployments, progressed through construction and theme park projects, and consistently embraced each challenge as an opportunity to grow and master complex, cross-functional initiatives. The best career advice she has received is to trust her instincts and never lose her curiosity, principles that guide her decision-making and leadership approach.For young women entering her industry, Sue emphasizes the importance of hands-on learning, staying curious, following through on commitments, and becoming a dependable leader in high-stakes environments. She believes that actively engaging in projects and demonstrating reliability are essential for building credibility and long-term success.Sue identifies one of the most exciting opportunities in her field as the growing presence of women in executive roles. She notes that more women are claiming seats at tables where they were once excluded, breaking boundaries, embracing challenges, and redefining leadership for the next generation of professionals.Beyond her technical and managerial expertise, Sue is actively engaged in her professional community, attending industry events such as the IAAPA Expo and Themed Entertainment Association, and supporting initiatives like the Purple Door Foundation. Her dedication to mentorship, team development, and community involvement reflects a broader commitment to creating positive impact both within and outside the workplace.The values most important to Sue in both her work and personal life include persistence, hard work, and resiliency, coupled with a strong commitment to supporting the next generation, particularly women and young professionals, through guidance, representation, and advocacy. She leads differently from many peers but ensures that tasks are completed successfully while fostering growth, mentorship, and leadership development among those around her.Learn More about Sue Marrero:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sue-marrero Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.