ANY.RUN Scales Phishing Detection with New SSL Decryption Technology

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has released automatic SSL decryption in its Interactive Sandbox, increasing confirmed phishing detection by 5x.

The update strengthens phishing confirmation during the earliest stage of investigation, helping SOC teams detect credential theft and session hijacking faster, before they escalate into incidents.

𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐈𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐔𝐩

Phishing remains the primary initial access vector for organizations worldwide. Modern campaigns are designed for speed: credential harvesting, MFA bypass, token theft, and account takeover can happen within minutes of user interaction.

For SOC teams, this creates constant operational pressure:

· Alert volume continues to grow

· Time available for validation continues to shrink

· The cost of a delayed decision keeps rising

When confirmation takes too long, credential compromise becomes more likely. A single missed phishing attempt can quickly turn into lateral movement, data access, or financial fraud.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐒𝐋 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞

With automatic SSL decryption enabled by default, the Interactive Sandbox now exposes phishing behavior during initial execution. Built-in detection engines immediately analyze decrypted traffic and confirm malicious activity within seconds.

SOC teams receive a conclusive verdict and response-ready report in under 60 seconds, reducing uncertainty at the triage stage.

Since decryption now runs in 100% of sandbox sessions:

· Confirmed SSL-decrypted phishing increased 5x

· 60,000 verified malicious URLs are added to Threat Intelligence Lookup each month

This expands phishing detection coverage across all investigations and strengthens campaign-level intelligence across the ANY.RUN ecosystem.

Learn more about the SSL decryption technology in ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐎𝐂𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬

Organizations integrating ANY.RUN into their SOC workflows can expect:

· Higher phishing detection rates during early triage

· Faster MTTD and MTTR through immediate behavioral confirmation

· Reduced Tier 1-to-Tier 2 escalations

· Lower probability of credential compromise

By accelerating confirmation at the investigation stage, ANY.RUN reduces the likelihood that phishing attempts escalate into business-impacting incidents.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a cloud-based malware analysis and threat intelligence platform trusted by over 600,000 cybersecurity professionals and 15,000+ organizations across finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and other critical industries. Its Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and Threat Intelligence Feeds help security teams investigate threats faster, detect attacks earlier, and respond with confidence.

