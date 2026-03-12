ANY.RUN Announces Integration with Tines to Accelerate SOC Response with Intelligent Workflows

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN has launched a new integration with Tines, the intelligent workflow platform, enabling security teams to validate threats faster and enrich alerts automatically within the workflows they build in Tines. The integration brings sandbox detonation, IOC extraction, and real-time threat intelligence directly into the workflows teams build in Tines, reducing manual checks and improving decision accuracy.

𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗿-𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗢𝗖 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀

Inside Tines, ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox and Threat Intelligence Lookup provide a single source of verified behavior and fresh IOC context. The sandbox automatically analyzes files and URLs and returns the activity it observes, while TI Lookup adds reputation and history for new indicators. Together, they supply the evidence needed to route alerts accurately and keep workflows running smoothly, even during high-volume periods.

𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁

The integration introduces several measurable improvements that strengthen triage, accelerate investigations, and support more efficient response operations.

• Lower MTTR: Automated detonation and enrichment provide verdicts and IOCs within minutes, accelerating investigation cycles.

• Higher triage accuracy: Behavior-based verification reduces false positives and supports clearer, evidence-driven decisions.

• Greater capacity without new hires: Routine analysis runs automatically inside Tines, maintaining coverage during alert spikes.

• Consistent SLA delivery for MSSPs: Reliable enrichment and rapid validation strengthen service quality and response timelines.

• Faster detection-to-mitigation: Unified workflow shortens the time from initial alert to containment while reducing manual workload.

The integration is easy to enable, requires no complex setup, and works out of the box with Tines automated workflows, helping SOC teams adopt behavior-driven automation in minutes.

To explore its full capabilities and see how it strengthens investigation workflows, visit the ANY.RUN blog.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗡𝗬.𝗥𝗨𝗡

ANY.RUN helps security teams understand threats faster and take action with confidence. Trusted by more than 500,000 security professionals and over 15,000 organizations worldwide, the solution combines interactive malware analysis with real-time threat intelligence to support accurate triage and quicker response. Its Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and Threat Intelligence Feeds provide clear behavioral evidence and up-to-date context for SOC and incident response operations.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀

Tines is the intelligent workflow platform trusted by the world's most advanced organizations. Companies like Coinbase, Databricks, Mars, Reddit, and SAP use Tines to power their most important workflows. With Tines, they’ve built a secure, flexible foundation to operationalize AI agents and intelligent workflows, unlocking productivity, moving faster, and future-proofing how work gets done.

Co-headquartered in Dublin and Boston, Tines has raised $272M from investors including Goldman Sachs, SoftBank, Felicis, Addition, Accel, Blossom Capital, and Lux Capital.

