President Lai meets Semiconductor Industry Association delegation

TAIWAN, March 3 - On the morning of March 2, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). In remarks, President Lai stated that as one of the world’s chipmaking hubs, Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation within global supply chains and work with international partners to establish robust and trusted supply chain networks. The president stated that the cooperation and achievements of Taiwan and the United States in the semiconductor and high-tech sectors have long transcended mere industrial links; rather, they maintain a comprehensive strategic partnership dedicated to jointly safeguarding economic security, technological resilience, and democratic values. He expressed hope for bolstering bilateral cooperation in such areas as technical standards, talent cultivation, cybersecurity, and digital resilience so that together, Taiwan and the US can become the most trusted and resilient leaders of the AI era.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I warmly welcome the delegation from the SIA to Taiwan. I want to thank our esteemed guests for their longstanding regard and support for Taiwan-US semiconductor cooperation. In recent years, due to profound geopolitical shifts and the restructuring of global supply chains, the security and resilience of the semiconductor industry have become focal points of global concern. Taiwan and the US are like-minded democratic partners. Our cooperation and achievements in the semiconductor and high-tech sectors have long transcended mere industrial links. Indeed, we maintain a comprehensive strategic partnership dedicated to jointly safeguarding economic security, technological resilience, and democratic values.

Global semiconductor competition is intensifying. As one of the world’s chipmaking hubs, Taiwan will uphold the principles of pragmatism, openness, and mutual trust and continue to deepen collaboration with the US and other democratic friends and allies. Together, we can build more resilient and diversified non-red supply chains and establish a new model for cooperation in the fields of AI and advanced semiconductors that is mutually beneficial, complementary, and co-prosperous.

We were delighted that Taiwan and the US successfully completed the sixth annual Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue in January this year. The scope of issues covered was not only the most diverse and comprehensive to date; the two sides also signed the Joint Statement on the Pax Silica Declaration and Taiwan-US Economic Security Cooperation , together committing to three major strategic directions: enhancing economic security, building up an innovation-driven economy, and fostering a prosperous future. This not only set a milestone in Taiwan-US economic and trade relations but also laid a more institutionalized and strategic foundation for comprehensive cooperation in the semiconductor and high-tech industries.

Taiwan is home to the world’s densest and most comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem. Building on this, the government is actively promoting the 10 new AI infrastructure initiatives, which will cultivate 500,000 professionals by 2040 and bolster R&D in three key technological fields: silicon photonics, quantum technology, and robotics . We believe that fostering robust technological capacity will do much to facilitate an even closer cooperative relationship between Taiwan and the US.

At the same time, Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation within global supply chains. The government will assist Taiwanese enterprises in expanding investment and R&D in the US, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Furthermore, through cross-border investment, R&D collaboration, and talent exchange, we will ensure that core technologies and R&D centers remain rooted in Taiwan, and we will work with international partners to establish robust and trusted supply chain networks .

I would like to take this opportunity to commend the SIA in particular for its longstanding commitment to promoting international semiconductor cooperation and driving industrial innovation. The association has played a proactive role in Taiwan-US cooperation and has publicly expressed support for Taiwan and the US promptly addressing the issue of double taxation. I look forward to our continued dialogue bolstering Taiwan-US cooperation in such areas as technical standards, talent cultivation, cybersecurity, and digital resilience. Together, we can become the most trusted and resilient leaders of the AI era. I also look forward to today’s meeting helping to build an even more secure, innovative, and prosperous future for Taiwan-US semiconductor cooperation.

SIA President and CEO John Neuffer then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for his warm welcome and steadfast support for the semiconductor industries in Taiwan and the US. Emphasizing the importance of strong bilateral economic and trade ties for the semiconductor industry, he congratulated President Lai and his team on the recently concluded Taiwan-United States Agreement on Reciprocal Trade and memorandum of understanding on investment . President Neuffer expressed hope for the swift implementation of both agreements, which will establish a more stable and predictable environment for the semiconductor industry.

President Neuffer also emphasized the importance of strengthening global semiconductor supply chains and welcomed Taiwan’s endorsement of the Pax Silica Declaration. In closing, President Neuffer expressed his optimism regarding continued Taiwan-US semiconductor cooperation and expressed appreciation for Taiwan’s commitment to expanding investment in semiconductor production capacity in the US.

