Atlantic Expands North American MPS Capability Through Strategic Partnership with SmartPrint

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantic , Tomorrow’s Office, a leading North American technology, digital transformation, and managed services organization, today announced a strategic partnership with SmartPrint , Canada’s premier provider of Managed Print Services (MPS). The partnership establishes Atlantic SmartPrint MPS as Atlantic’s dedicated North American managed print platform, built on SmartPrint’s proven enterprise operating model and launching soon across Atlantic’s U.S. client baseSmartPrint manages complex, multi-vendor print environments for enterprise and mid-market organizations across Canada. Its Managed Print Services model goes beyond traditional managed print — delivering data-driven print management with embedded device security, proactive fleet optimization, and integrated printer-initiated workflows that connect print infrastructure directly to broader business processes. The result is a scalable, intelligent MPS framework that reduces cost, strengthens security posture, and improves operational visibility across the enterprise.Under the partnership, Atlantic will adopt SmartPrint’s operational playbooks, pricing models, vendor relationships, and service delivery methodology as the foundation for its next-generation U.S. MPS model — extending SmartPrint’s proven approach to clients across the U.S. under the Atlantic SmartPrint MPS brand.As organizations modernize their IT environments, print infrastructure remains a critical yet often fragmented component of operations. By integrating Managed Print Services into its broader Atlantic 2.0 platform — spanning Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Data & Analytics, Business Applications, and Intelligent Automation — Atlantic positions print as a secure and strategic component of a unified technology foundation rather than a standalone hardware service.SmartPrint will continue to operate as an independent Canadian organization under its existing leadership, brand, and operational structure. The partnership creates value in both directions: SmartPrint’s clients gain access to Atlantic’s full technology platform, while Atlantic’s U.S. clients will soon gain access to a mature enterprise-grade MPS capability purpose built for scale and service-level performance.“SmartPrint has built something exceptional in the Canadian market. A delivery model, a client culture, and a level of expertise that we have the deepest respect for," said Jason Weiss, CEO of Atlantic. “Atlantic SmartPrint MPS is our commitment to bringing that standard of excellence to our US clients. We are proud to call SmartPrint our partner.”“We chose to partner with Atlantic because of what they bring to the table. The platform, the scale, and the shared commitment to client excellence,” said Tim Lomax, President of SmartPrint. “This partnership allows SmartPrint to grow in ways we couldn’t independently, while staying true to everything that has made us successful. Our clients, our team, and our Canadian operation remain exactly as they are — stronger for the connection.”About Atlantic SmartPrint MPSAtlantic SmartPrint MPS is Atlantic’s dedicated Managed Print Services practice, purpose-built on the operational model and proven expertise of SmartPrint, Canada’s leading MPS provider. Atlantic SmartPrint MPS will deliver enterprise-grade print environment management, cost optimization, device security, and workflow automation to organizations across North America — coming soon. For more information, visit www.tomorrowsoffice.com About the Combined OrganizationTogether, Atlantic and SmartPrint serve clients across the United States and Canada from anchor positions in New York and Toronto — the financial capitals of their respective nations. The combined organization offers a complete North American technology platform spanning Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Data & Analytics, Business Applications, Intelligent Automation, and Managed Print Services.About AtlanticAtlantic is a leading North American technology and managed services organization headquartered in New York City. Founded over 65 years ago, Atlantic serves enterprise and mid-market clients across the United States and Canada through its Atlantic 2.0 platform — integrating Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Data & Analytics, Business Applications, and Intelligent Automation into a unified operating model. Learn more at www.tomorrowsoffice.com About SmartPrintSmartPrint is Canada’s premier Managed Print Services provider, serving enterprise and mid-market Canadian clients directly across North America and through strategic partnerships in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Known for best-in-class service delivery, deep client relationships, and operational excellence, SmartPrint has been a trusted partner to Canadian organizations for 38 years. SmartPrint operates as an independent Canadian organization under its own leadership and brand. For more information, visit www.smartprint.com

