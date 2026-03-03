SmartPrint Expands Its Reach Across North America Through Strategic Partnership with Atlantic Canada

Canadian-led and operated, and committed to its clients and people — SmartPrint gains the resources of North American partner while remaining fully independent

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartPrint , Canada’s premier Managed Print Services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Atlantic Canada, the Canadian affiliate of Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office, one of North America’s leading technology and managed services organizations. SmartPrint is expanding — gaining the resources, platform, and North American reach of a major partner while remaining Canadian-owned, Canadian-led, Canadian-operated, and fully committed to its clients and people.After decades of building Canada’s most respected MPS platform and an exhausted search, SmartPrint’s leadership identified in Atlantic Canada, a partner with the platform, the scale, and the shared commitment to excellence needed to take SmartPrint’s capabilities to the next level — without compromising the independence, culture, and client relationships that define SmartPrint.SmartPrint will continue to operate under its own name, its own leadership, and its own management structure — with significantly expanded capabilities to bring to market.Through the partnership, SmartPrint’s clients will soon gain access to Atlantic’s full technology platform — including IT Managed Services, Cybersecurity, Data, Analytics, and AI-enabled Intelligent Automation.“SmartPrint is expanding to offer a complete Managed Services platform to our clients,” said Tim Lomax, President of SmartPrint. “Atlantic is a partner who shares our values, respects what we’ve built, and brings capabilities that make us better for our clients. SmartPrint stays SmartPrint. Our name, our team, our culture, and our commitment to Canada are not changing. What changes is what we’re able to offer.”“Atlantic sought out SmartPrint because of what they have built — a delivery model, a team, and a client culture that is genuinely best-in-class,” said Jason Weiss, CEO of Atlantic Canada. “Atlantic SmartPrint MPS, our new North American MPS offering, carries SmartPrint’s name because SmartPrint’s expertise is the foundation we are building on. We are honored to support SmartPrint’s next chapter.”About the Partnership StructureSmartPrint remains a Canadian company under Canadian leadership, while Atlantic Canada holds a partnership interest; SmartPrint’s day-to-day operations, client relationships, and management remain entirely under Canadian leadership’s control.About SmartPrintSmartPrint is Canada’s premier Managed Print Services provider, serving enterprise and mid-market Canadian clients directly across North America and through strategic partnerships in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Known for best-in-class service delivery, deep client relationships, and operational excellence, SmartPrint has been a trusted partner to Canadian organizations for 38 years. SmartPrint operates as an independent Canadian organization under its own leadership and brand. For more information, visit www.smartprint.com About Atlantic CanadaAtlantic Canada, is the Canadian affiliate of Atlantic Tomorrow’s Office, a leading North American technology and managed services organization. Atlantic Canada supports SmartPrint’s Canadian expansion and North American growth through access to Atlantic’s full technology platform, resources, and market reach. Visit www.tomorrowsoffice.com to learn more.

