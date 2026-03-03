Submit Release
Resources and Guidance for Developing a School-Based Condom Availability Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is sharing resources and guidance to support school administrative units (SAUs) that are interested in establishing a school-based condom availability program.

In the First Regular Session of the 132nd Maine State Legislature, the Joint Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs (ECA) voted unanimously “Ought Not to Pass” on LD 217, “An Act to Require Schools to Provide Access to Free Condoms for Students in Grades 9 to 12 in the School Nurse’s Office.”   

In lieu of legislation, the Committee requested that the Maine DOE inform SAUs of their authority to adopt a protocol that allows for free condom access and distribution in schools. 

To support schools in this work, Maine Family Planning, a Maine-based nonprofit organization specializing in reproductive health care and education, has developed a resource to assist with planning and implementation: Maine Family Planning – Condom Availability Tip Sheet (PDF).

For additional information or support, please contact the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports at DOESchoolandStudentSupports@Maine.gov.

