US Logistics Ops Turnover Hits 40% While LATAM Nearshore Teams Run at 2%

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- US warehousing and logistics operations teams churn at more than 40% per year, according to industry data. Nearshore operations teams placed in Latin America turn over at 2%. That 20x retention gap is changing where US freight companies build their operations headcount. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 17% employment growth for logisticians through 2034, the fastest of any business and financial occupation. As domestic retention falters and demand rises, companies are moving freight broker roles, shipment monitoring teams, and nearshore logistics staffing to Colombia and Mexico.US warehousing employs nearly 1.9 million workers. Turnover replacement costs 25% to 150% of annual salary per role, depending on complexity. A five-person US senior operations team costs approximately $415,000 annually. A comparable team in Colombia or Mexico costs $85,000 to $110,000, a savings of $300,000 or more per team per year. Companies redirect those savings toward expanded monitoring capacity or product development. Track and trace specialists nearshore , freight broker desks, and logistics coordinators all fall inside the same cost equation. Mexico produces 130,000 engineering and technology graduates annually. Colombia contributes 90,000 more, with strong concentrations in Guadalajara, Monterrey, Bogota, and Medellin.US logistics operations face structural pressure that domestic hiring alone cannot resolve. With 59% of warehouses already reporting difficulty retaining qualified workers, according to industry surveys, the pipeline is not keeping pace with demand. US business logistics costs reached $2.58 trillion in 2025, equal to 8.8% of GDP, according to trade data. Every unplanned vacancy in an operations role adds to that figure. Operations leaders at freight brokerages, third-party logistics firms, and tech-enabled carriers are running out of domestic options. Freight brokers in Latin America and nearshore operations specialists in Colombia and Mexico fill the gap with full US time zone overlap and significantly lower attrition."One client in logistics tech turned over their US operations team three times in 18 months before moving to nearshore," said Eric Tabone, CEO of Nearshore Business Solutions. "Their Bogota team has had zero departures in the same period. That is when companies stop treating nearshore as a cost play and start treating it as a retention strategy."Nearshore Business Solutions has placed 500+ professionals across Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico since 2018. The firm applies a 16% candidate acceptance rate to every logistics role, screening for platform proficiency, English fluency, and US work style fit. Candidates for operations roles are tested on TMS platforms, customs documentation workflows, and shipment tracking tools. Each placement includes a 90-day replacement guarantee. Average time-to-hire is 2 to 4 weeks. NBS sources from established logistics and tech hubs in Guadalajara, Monterrey, Bogota, and Medellin.NBS has published guides for logistics and freight companies evaluating nearshore hiring. The resources cover 2026 salary benchmarks by role, platform certification requirements, and compliance frameworks for Colombia and Mexico. US logistics companies planning 2026 hires can schedule a consultation at nearshorebusinesssolutions.com.About Nearshore Business Solutions Nearshore Business Solutions sources and vets professionals from Latin America for US companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, NBS specializes in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico placements with a 16% candidate acceptance rate. The company offers staff augmentation, dedicated teams, and direct hire services with a 90-day replacement guarantee. For more information, visit nearshorebusinesssolutions.com.

