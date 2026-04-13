Colombia's Tech Salary Advantage Draws US Companies Away from Offshore Markets

Colombia's developer salaries run 74% below San Francisco while offering real-time US collaboration, driving a surge in nearshore hiring.

A CTO in Austin can do a morning standup with a developer in Bogota at the same hour. Try that with Bangalore and someone is always working at midnight."” — Eric Tabone

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior software developers in Colombia earn approximately $57,000 per year. The same role in San Francisco pays $223,000, according to Glassdoor salary data. That 74% cost gap is pulling US companies away from traditional offshore markets in India and the Philippines toward Colombia's nearshore talent pool. Nearshore Business Solutions, which has placed over 500 developers across Latin America since 2018, reports a sharp increase in US companies looking to hire in Colombia over the past 12 months.The salary advantage tells only part of the story. Colombia operates in US Eastern and Central time zones. A product team in New York can run a 9 AM standup with developers in Bogota without anyone adjusting their schedule. Offshore markets in South and Southeast Asia cannot offer that overlap. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, software developer employment is projected to grow 15% through 2034. That demand pressure makes cost-effective alternatives essential. Colombia answers with 165,000 IT professionals and 120,000 university graduates per year, including 45,000 in STEM fields. Institutions like Universidad de los Andes and Universidad EAFIT in Medellin produce engineers trained in modern frameworks and agile methods.The shift matters for US CTOs facing a tightening domestic talent market. A six-figure salary gap per developer compounds across a five-person team into more than $800,000 in annual savings. Those savings arrive without the 10 to 13 hour time zone offset that plagues India-based teams. Cultural considerations when you hire in Colombia also favor US partnerships. Colombian professionals share direct communication styles, familiarity with American project management tools, and business norms that reduce onboarding friction. That cultural alignment cuts the early attrition that drives up costs in offshore engagements."Cost savings get the first meeting. Time zone overlap closes the deal," said Eric Tabone, CEO of Nearshore Business Solutions. "A CTO in Austin can do a morning standup with a developer in Bogota at the same hour. Try that with Bangalore and someone is always working at midnight."Colombia's IT outsourcing market reached $803 million in 2025 and is projected to hit $1.15 billion by 2030, according to Statista. Government programs like INNpulsa Colombia and Medellin's Ruta N innovation district have accelerated the talent pipeline. ProColombia, the government's trade promotion agency, actively supports foreign companies establishing operations in the country. NBS applies a 16% candidate acceptance rate to its vetting process and backs every placement with a 90-day replacement guarantee. The company's salary expectations in Colombia benchmarking data helps US teams plan engagements with verified compensation figures and compliance requirements.The complete guide to hiring developers in Colombia is available at nearshorebusinesssolutions.com. NBS offers free consultations for US companies planning nearshore hires in 2026.About Nearshore Business Solutions Nearshore Business Solutions sources and vets software developers from Latin America for US companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, NBS specializes in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico placements with a 16% candidate acceptance rate. The company offers staff augmentation, dedicated teams, and direct hire services with a 90-day replacement guarantee. For more information, visit nearshorebusinesssolutions.com.

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