Logistics Firms Nearshore Dispatchers and Brokers to LATAM as US Labor Gap Widens

US freight brokers and 3PLs are hiring dispatchers and load planners from Latin America, following the tech industry's playbook to close a growing labor gap.

The logistics industry is about five years behind tech in discovering nearshore talent. We are placing dispatchers and load planners who already know McLeod, DAT, and Truckstop.” — Eric Tabone

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seventy-six percent of logistics decision-makers now face ongoing workforce shortages, according to a 2024 study by Descartes Systems Group. The gap is hitting hardest in back-office roles: dispatchers, load planners, and freight broker support staff. US freight brokers and third-party logistics providers are responding by hiring these roles from Latin America at 40-60% lower cost. Nearshore Business Solutions, which has placed 500+ professionals since 2018, reports a sharp increase in logistics clients seeking nearshore logistics staffing for roles that were US-only two years ago.The shift mirrors what the tech industry did five years ago. Software companies moved engineering roles to Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico. Now logistics firms are following the same playbook. A US-based freight dispatcher earns roughly $48,000 annually, according to Salary.com. A comparable dispatcher in Colombia or Mexico costs 40-60% less with full US business-hours overlap. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the freight transportation arrangement industry will grow 10% over the 2024 to 2034 decade. That is the fastest growth rate of any industry in the transportation and warehousing sector. The talent to fill these roles does not exist domestically in sufficient numbers.For logistics executives, the math is straightforward. The US faces a projected shortage of over 2 million logistics workers. Dispatchers coordinate tight delivery schedules across time-sensitive freight networks. Load planners optimize routes and carrier assignments. These roles require English fluency, TMS software proficiency, and real-time communication. Latin American professionals in the same time zones deliver all three. Companies that hire freight brokers Latin America gain access to experienced logistics talent without the 3-6 month hiring timelines common in the US market."The logistics industry is about five years behind tech in discovering nearshore talent," said Eric Tabone, CEO of Nearshore Business Solutions. "We are placing dispatchers and load planners who already know McLeod, DAT, and Truckstop. The surprise for most clients is not the cost savings. It is that these candidates often have more TMS experience than domestic applicants."NBS vets logistics candidates through the same process it uses for technical roles. The company maintains a 16% candidate acceptance rate. Only candidates who pass English proficiency screening, domain-specific skills testing, and cultural fit assessments reach client interviews. Every placement includes a 90-day replacement guarantee. Clients looking to hire dispatchers load planners Latin America typically receive pre-vetted candidates within 2-4 weeks. Mexico's proximity and USMCA trade alignment make it a natural fit for freight operations. Colombia's growing BPO sector, anchored by Medellin's Ruta N innovation district, has produced a deep pool of bilingual logistics professionals.The company's logistics staffing resources, including role-specific hiring guides for freight brokers and dispatchers, are available at nearshorebusinesssolutions.com. NBS offers free consultations for logistics firms evaluating nearshore hiring for 2026.About Nearshore Business Solutions Nearshore Business Solutions sources and vets professionals from Latin America for US companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, NBS specializes in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico placements with a 16% candidate acceptance rate. The company offers staff augmentation, dedicated teams, and direct hire services with a 90-day replacement guarantee. For more information, visit nearshorebusinesssolutions.com.

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